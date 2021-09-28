ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3549345
Straw cf511000.273
Rosario ss410011.283
Ramírez 3b412010.268
Reyes dh301211.255
Ramirez lf400000.264
B.Zimmer rf300001.225
a-Mercado ph-rf111000.216
Chang 1b401100.228
Pérez c301011.156
Giménez 2b302000.218
b-Miller ph-2b100001.202

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3066528
Merrifield 2b-rf411000.278
Lopez ss411100.301
Perez c332111.276
Benintendi lf311210.275
1-Alberto pr-2b000000.269
C.Santana 1b300101.208
Mondesi 3b400002.243
Dozier dh301002.213
Taylor cf300001.244
Isbel rf-lf300001.268

Cleveland300000010_491
Kansas City20010102x_660

a-singled for B.Zimmer in the 8th. b-struck out for Giménez in the 8th.

1-ran for Benintendi in the 8th.

E_Miller (5). LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3. 2B_Straw (28), Ramírez (31), Chang (13), Perez (23). 3B_Lopez (6). HR_Benintendi (17), off Civale; Perez (47), off Civale. RBIs_Reyes 2 (84), Chang (36), Benintendi 2 (71), C.Santana (66), Perez (118), Lopez (43). SB_Dozier (4). SF_C.Santana.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (B.Zimmer, Rosario 2, Miller); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Mondesi). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 9; Kansas City 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Ramirez 2, Benintendi. GIDP_Ramirez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale51-344413904.03
Gose2-300000111.93
Parker, L, 2-111-311103242.74
Shaw2-311112263.57
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer2-333310184.91
E.Santana330023544.76
Coleman11-300001170.00
Speier11-310000110.00
Tapia, H, 6100010162.53
Brentz, BS, 2-71-32110063.66
Staumont, W, 4-311-300001152.92

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-1, Coleman 2-0, Staumont 1-0. WP_Civale, Shaw, E.Santana.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:24. A_11,670 (37,903).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you