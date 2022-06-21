|Kansas City
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Benintendi lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dozier 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Isbel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Velazquez ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Stassi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wade ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MacKinnon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|130
|—
|6
|Los Angeles
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Walsh (5). LOB_Kansas City 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Lopez (8). HR_Benintendi (3), Perez (11), Dozier (7), Ward (11). SB_Lopez (5), Velazquez (10), Dozier (2), Benintendi (1), Merrifield (9).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:58. A_22,234 (45,517).
