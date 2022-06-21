Kansas CityLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals376116Totals33272
Merrifield 2b5110Ward rf4122
Benintendi lf4222Trout cf4010
Witt Jr. ss5000Ohtani dh2010
Perez c4122Duffy 3b4000
Melendez dh3000Walsh 1b4010
Dozier 1b4221Rengifo 2b3000
Isbel rf4000Suzuki c4010
Taylor cf4020Marsh lf4000
Lopez 3b4021Velazquez ss2110
Stassi ph1000
Wade ss0000
MacKinnon ph1000

Kansas City2000001306
Los Angeles0010100002

E_Walsh (5). LOB_Kansas City 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Lopez (8). HR_Benintendi (3), Perez (11), Dozier (7), Ward (11). SB_Lopez (5), Velazquez (10), Dozier (2), Benintendi (1), Merrifield (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Bubic W,1-4662227
Coleman H,3100001
Barlow100001
Staumont110011
Los Angeles
Syndergaard L,4-671-385525
Barria12-331101

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:58. A_22,234 (45,517).

