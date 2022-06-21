Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37611626
Merrifield 2b511000.229
Benintendi lf422210.298
Witt Jr. ss500001.236
Perez c412201.212
Melendez dh300011.248
Dozier 1b422100.259
Isbel rf400001.225
Taylor cf402001.278
Lopez 3b402101.220

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33272310
Ward rf412202.313
Trout cf401001.290
Ohtani dh201020.252
Duffy 3b400001.267
Walsh 1b401001.255
Rengifo 2b300011.214
Suzuki c401001.203
Marsh lf400002.242
Velazquez ss211001.175
a-Stassi ph100000.231
Wade ss000000.215
b-MacKinnon ph100000.000

Kansas City200000130_6110
Los Angeles001010000_271

a-grounded out for Velazquez in the 7th. b-lined out for Wade in the 9th.

E_Walsh (5). LOB_Kansas City 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Lopez (8). HR_Benintendi (3), off Syndergaard; Perez (11), off Syndergaard; Dozier (7), off Barria; Ward (11), off Bubic. RBIs_Benintendi 2 (25), Lopez (6), Perez 2 (34), Dozier (22), Ward 2 (28). SB_Lopez (5), Velazquez (10), Dozier (2), Benintendi (1), Merrifield (9). CS_Dozier (3), Velazquez (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Witt Jr., Isbel, Merrifield); Los Angeles 2 (MacKinnon, Walsh). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Merrifield, Duffy.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bubic, W, 1-4662227957.41
Coleman, H, 3100001133.29
Barlow100001141.50
Staumont110011243.16
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard, L, 4-671-385525913.86
Barria12-331101272.86

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:58. A_22,234 (45,517).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

