|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|4
|7
|Betts rf-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.271
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.318
|Smith c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Vargas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|b-Heyward ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|c-Muncy ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|DeLuca lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|a-Peralta ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Outman cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Y.Hernández 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.222
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|6
|7
|6
|3
|6
|Garcia 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Pratto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Olivares dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Duffy 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|d-Lopez ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.138
|Isbel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Waters cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Blanco rf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Los Angeles
|030
|000
|010_4
|9
|1
|Kansas City
|500
|000
|10x_6
|7
|1
a-flied out for DeLuca in the 6th. b-grounded out for Vargas in the 8th. c-singled for Rojas in the 8th. d-walked for Duffy in the 8th.
E_Brasier (1), Garcia (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Kansas City 4. 2B_Y.Hernández (1), Betts (19), Garcia (10). RBIs_Y.Hernández (4), Betts (56), Freeman (54), Outman (36), Perez (40), Olivares (15), Taylor (3), Waters 2 (10), Witt Jr. (40). SB_Blanco 2 (4). CS_Garcia (1), Olivares (3). SF_Betts, Olivares, Taylor, Witt Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Vargas, Outman, Rojas, Freeman 2, Martinez); Kansas City 2 (Waters, Pratto). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Duffy.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, L, 5-5
|3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|66
|4.94
|Bickford
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|6.06
|Brasier
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|28
|1.42
|Graterol
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, W, 2-3
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|108
|4.14
|C.Hernández, H, 4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|4.10
|Clarke, H, 9
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.84
|Barlow, S, 10-12
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.06
Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 2-0. HBP_Urías (Duffy).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:44. A_21,004 (38,427).
