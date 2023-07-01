Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3649447
Betts rf-ss201120.271
Freeman 1b501101.318
Smith c500000.276
Martinez dh501002.262
Vargas 2b200010.198
b-Heyward ph-rf200000.261
Rojas ss300000.230
c-Muncy ph-3b111000.193
DeLuca lf111010.240
a-Peralta ph-lf201000.276
Outman cf412101.236
Y.Hernández 3b-2b411103.222

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2767636
Garcia 3b412001.276
Witt Jr. ss312101.248
Perez c411101.253
Pratto 1b310011.258
Olivares dh201110.255
Duffy 2b210000.278
d-Lopez ph-2b000010.214
Taylor lf200100.138
Isbel cf100000.188
Waters cf-rf301201.237
Blanco rf-lf310001.179

Los Angeles030000010_491
Kansas City50000010x_671

a-flied out for DeLuca in the 6th. b-grounded out for Vargas in the 8th. c-singled for Rojas in the 8th. d-walked for Duffy in the 8th.

E_Brasier (1), Garcia (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Kansas City 4. 2B_Y.Hernández (1), Betts (19), Garcia (10). RBIs_Y.Hernández (4), Betts (56), Freeman (54), Outman (36), Perez (40), Olivares (15), Taylor (3), Waters 2 (10), Witt Jr. (40). SB_Blanco 2 (4). CS_Garcia (1), Olivares (3). SF_Betts, Olivares, Taylor, Witt Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Vargas, Outman, Rojas, Freeman 2, Martinez); Kansas City 2 (Waters, Pratto). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Duffy.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, L, 5-5365522664.94
Bickford200001326.06
Brasier201003281.42
Graterol110010142.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch, W, 2-35533341084.14
C.Hernández, H, 4210001214.10
Clarke, H, 92-331101124.84
Barlow, S, 10-1211-300011194.06

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 2-0. HBP_Urías (Duffy).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:44. A_21,004 (38,427).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you