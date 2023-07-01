|Los Angeles
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|27
|6
|7
|6
|Betts rf-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Smith c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pratto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Vargas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Heyward ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|DeLuca lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Isbel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Waters cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Outman cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Blanco rf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Hrnández 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|030
|000
|010
|—
|4
|Kansas City
|500
|000
|10x
|—
|6
E_Brasier (1), Garcia (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Kansas City 4. 2B_Y.Hernández (1), Betts (19), Garcia (10). SB_Blanco 2 (4). SF_Betts (5), Olivares (2), Taylor (1), Witt Jr. (3).
HBP_Urías (Duffy).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:44. A_21,004 (38,427).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
