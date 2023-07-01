Los AngelesKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36494Totals27676
Betts rf-ss2011Garcia 3b4120
Freeman 1b5011Witt Jr. ss3121
Smith c5000Perez c4111
Martinez dh5010Pratto 1b3100
Vargas 2b2000Olivares dh2011
Heyward ph-rf2000Duffy 2b2100
Rojas ss3000Lopez ph-2b0000
Muncy ph-3b1110Taylor lf2001
DeLuca lf1110Isbel cf1000
Peralta ph-lf2010Waters cf-rf3012
Outman cf4121Blanco rf-lf3100
Y.Hrnández 3b-2b4111

Los Angeles0300000104
Kansas City50000010x6

E_Brasier (1), Garcia (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Kansas City 4. 2B_Y.Hernández (1), Betts (19), Garcia (10). SB_Blanco 2 (4). SF_Betts (5), Olivares (2), Taylor (1), Witt Jr. (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Urías L,5-5365522
Bickford200001
Brasier201003
Graterol110010
Kansas City
Lynch W,2-3553334
C.Hernández H,4210001
Clarke H,92-331101
Barlow S,10-1211-300011

HBP_Urías (Duffy).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:44. A_21,004 (38,427).

