|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|6
|8
|6
|3
|10
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Lopez ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Perez dh-c
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Benintendi lf
|5
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.263
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Mondesi 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.262
|Taylor cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|b-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|E.Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|e-Alberto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Rivero c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|c-Olivares ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|4
|7
|4
|2
|9
|Buxton cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Polanco 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Refsnyder lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.251
|Sanó 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Rooker dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|a-Gordon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Rortvedt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|d-Arraez ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Kansas City
|300
|100
|000
|02_6
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|400
|000
|000
|00_4
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Jeffers in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Dozier in the 10th. c-walked for Rivero in the 10th. d-walked for Simmons in the 10th. e-grounded out for E.Santana in the 11th.
E_Sanó (15). LOB_Kansas City 7, Minnesota 7. 2B_Lopez (17), Taylor (13), Rivero (2), Polanco (33). HR_Benintendi (14), off Jax; Benintendi (15), off Minaya; Buxton (12), off Lynch; Donaldson (22), off Lynch. RBIs_Benintendi 5 (57), Taylor (50), Buxton (22), Donaldson 3 (62).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Dozier, Perez 2, Alberto); Minnesota 3 (Buxton, Refsnyder, Rooker). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 11; Minnesota 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Merrifield.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|6
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|98
|5.37
|Brentz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.22
|Staumont
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.38
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.41
|E.Santana, W, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.70
|Holland, S, 8-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.66
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jax
|6
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|76
|6.72
|Duffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.27
|Alcala
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.44
|Colomé
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.88
|Minaya, L, 2-1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|40
|2.84
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:37. A_20,803 (38,544).