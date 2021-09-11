Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41686310
Merrifield 2b500001.275
Lopez ss512000.298
Perez dh-c420012.274
Benintendi lf534500.263
C.Santana 1b500001.221
Mondesi 3b400013.262
Taylor cf501100.245
Dozier rf300002.203
b-O'Hearn ph100001.221
E.Santana p000000---
e-Alberto ph100000.255
Holland p000000---
Rivero c301000.130
c-Olivares ph-rf000010.227

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4047429
Buxton cf511101.287
Polanco 2b-ss511000.277
Refsnyder lf511002.258
Donaldson 3b411310.251
Sanó 1b500001.218
Rooker dh500003.200
Kepler rf401000.205
Jeffers c300001.197
a-Gordon ph100000.236
Rortvedt c000000.138
Simmons ss302001.224
d-Arraez ph-2b000010.297

Kansas City30010000002_680
Minnesota40000000000_471

a-grounded out for Jeffers in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Dozier in the 10th. c-walked for Rivero in the 10th. d-walked for Simmons in the 10th. e-grounded out for E.Santana in the 11th.

E_Sanó (15). LOB_Kansas City 7, Minnesota 7. 2B_Lopez (17), Taylor (13), Rivero (2), Polanco (33). HR_Benintendi (14), off Jax; Benintendi (15), off Minaya; Buxton (12), off Lynch; Donaldson (22), off Lynch. RBIs_Benintendi 5 (57), Taylor (50), Buxton (22), Donaldson 3 (62).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Dozier, Perez 2, Alberto); Minnesota 3 (Buxton, Refsnyder, Rooker). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 11; Minnesota 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Merrifield.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch674404985.37
Brentz10000173.22
Staumont100012193.38
Barlow100001152.41
E.Santana, W, 2-2100010134.70
Holland, S, 8-12100001105.66
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jax654414766.72
Duffey100001113.27
Alcala10000194.44
Colomé110002123.88
Minaya, L, 2-1222122402.84

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:37. A_20,803 (38,544).

