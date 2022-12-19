FGFTReb
SOUTH DAKOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kamateros314-122-22-50111
Archambault322-62-20-0237
Bruns333-90-10-1119
Hayes360-43-44-8013
Plitzuweit332-74-61-43410
Burchill162-30-01-2015
Coleman80-00-20-2110
Branch70-10-00-1020
Brostrom40-10-00-1100
Totals20013-4311-178-2481445

Percentages: FG .302, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Bruns 3-5, Plitzuweit 2-7, Burchill 1-1, Kamateros 1-4, Archambault 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Archambault, Bruns, Hayes).

Turnovers: 16 (Plitzuweit 5, Kamateros 3, Archambault 2, Brostrom 2, Burchill 2, Coleman, Hayes).

Steals: 4 (Archambault 3, Hayes).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UMKCMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pro.Idiaru220-40-01-5010
A.Mukeba263-80-33-8236
Ngandu193-40-01-3026
Allen384-105-63-71213
Mitchell407-209-102-51028
Andrews273-40-01-2117
B.Diallo261-20-03-6132
Martin10-00-00-0000
Sullivan10-10-00-1010
Totals20021-5314-1914-3761362

Percentages: FG .396, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Mitchell 5-11, Andrews 1-1, Allen 0-2, Pro.Idiaru 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (A.Mukeba 3, Ngandu 2, B.Diallo, Pro.Idiaru).

Turnovers: 10 (A.Mukeba 3, Allen 2, B.Diallo 2, Mitchell 2, Ngandu).

Steals: 11 (Ngandu 3, A.Mukeba 2, Allen 2, Andrews 2, B.Diallo 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

South Dakota192645
UMKC303262

A_803 (7,300).

