|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kamateros
|31
|4-12
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|11
|Archambault
|32
|2-6
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|3
|7
|Bruns
|33
|3-9
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|Hayes
|36
|0-4
|3-4
|4-8
|0
|1
|3
|Plitzuweit
|33
|2-7
|4-6
|1-4
|3
|4
|10
|Burchill
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Coleman
|8
|0-0
|0-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Branch
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Brostrom
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|13-43
|11-17
|8-24
|8
|14
|45
Percentages: FG .302, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Bruns 3-5, Plitzuweit 2-7, Burchill 1-1, Kamateros 1-4, Archambault 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Archambault, Bruns, Hayes).
Turnovers: 16 (Plitzuweit 5, Kamateros 3, Archambault 2, Brostrom 2, Burchill 2, Coleman, Hayes).
Steals: 4 (Archambault 3, Hayes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMKC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pro.Idiaru
|22
|0-4
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|0
|A.Mukeba
|26
|3-8
|0-3
|3-8
|2
|3
|6
|Ngandu
|19
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Allen
|38
|4-10
|5-6
|3-7
|1
|2
|13
|Mitchell
|40
|7-20
|9-10
|2-5
|1
|0
|28
|Andrews
|27
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|7
|B.Diallo
|26
|1-2
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|3
|2
|Martin
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|14-19
|14-37
|6
|13
|62
Percentages: FG .396, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Mitchell 5-11, Andrews 1-1, Allen 0-2, Pro.Idiaru 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (A.Mukeba 3, Ngandu 2, B.Diallo, Pro.Idiaru).
Turnovers: 10 (A.Mukeba 3, Allen 2, B.Diallo 2, Mitchell 2, Ngandu).
Steals: 11 (Ngandu 3, A.Mukeba 2, Allen 2, Andrews 2, B.Diallo 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|South Dakota
|19
|26
|—
|45
|UMKC
|30
|32
|—
|62
A_803 (7,300).
