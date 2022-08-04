BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3136349
J.Davis rf210012.333
a-Verdugo ph-rf100001.264
Pham lf411002.250
Devers 3b301210.322
Bogaerts ss400002.309
Martinez dh400002.281
Hosmer 1b300010.000
Arroyo 2b412000.255
Plawecki c402100.183
Duran cf200010.229

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32711736
Melendez lf422102.229
Witt Jr. 3b422102.257
Perez c412400.215
Pasquantino dh201110.218
1-Isbel pr-dh000000.203
Dozier 1b400001.248
Massey 2b401001.400
Taylor cf401000.275
Eaton rf401000.188
Lopez ss221020.249

Boston200000100_360
Kansas City20001040x_7110

a-struck out for J.Davis in the 7th.

1-ran for Pasquantino in the 7th.

E_Arroyo (3). LOB_Boston 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Pham (2), Arroyo (6), Pasquantino (5). HR_Melendez (11), off Pivetta; Perez (15), off Hernandez. RBIs_Devers 2 (59), Plawecki (7), Melendez (29), Pasquantino (6), Perez 4 (47), Witt Jr. (53). SB_Witt Jr. (21), Lopez 2 (10), Massey (1). CS_Isbel (3). SF_Pasquantino.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Verdugo); Kansas City 5 (Melendez 2, Dozier 2, Eaton). RISP_Boston 2 for 3; Kansas City 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Perez. GIDP_Plawecki, Eaton.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Hosmer); Kansas City 2 (Massey, Lopez, Dozier; Lopez, Massey, Dozier).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta573315864.51
Barnes10000097.50
Hernandez, L, 0-12444214314.29
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bubic642216895.27
Clarke, W, 3-1121112233.77
Coleman100011152.86
Barlow100010202.31

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Segal; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:04. A_18,970 (37,903).

