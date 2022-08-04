BostonKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31363Totals327117
J.Davis rf2100Melendez lf4221
Verdugo ph-rf1000Witt Jr. 3b4221
Pham lf4110Perez c4124
Devers 3b3012Pasquantino dh2011
Bogaerts ss4000Isbel pr-dh0000
Martinez dh4000Dozier 1b4000
Hosmer 1b3000Massey 2b4010
Arroyo 2b4120Taylor cf4010
Plawecki c4021Eaton rf4010
Duran cf2000Lopez ss2210

Boston2000001003
Kansas City20001040x7

E_Arroyo (3). DP_Boston 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Boston 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Pham (2), Arroyo (6), Pasquantino (5). HR_Melendez (11), Perez (15). SB_Witt Jr. (21), Lopez 2 (10), Massey (1). SF_Pasquantino (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Pivetta573315
Barnes100000
Hernandez L,0-1244421
Kansas City
Bubic642216
Clarke W,3-1121112
Coleman100011
Barlow100010

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Segal; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:04. A_18,970 (37,903).

