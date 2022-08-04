|Boston
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|J.Davis rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Melendez lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Verdugo ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Pasquantino dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Isbel pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duran cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Boston
|200
|000
|100
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|200
|010
|40x
|—
|7
E_Arroyo (3). DP_Boston 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Boston 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Pham (2), Arroyo (6), Pasquantino (5). HR_Melendez (11), Perez (15). SB_Witt Jr. (21), Lopez 2 (10), Massey (1). SF_Pasquantino (1).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Segal; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:04. A_18,970 (37,903).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.