|Kansas City
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Dubón 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pasquantino dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dozier 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Olivares rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Isbel ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Matijevic ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|311
|000
|002
|—
|7
|Houston
|010
|201
|000
|—
|4
DP_Kansas City 1, Houston 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Dozier (16), Lopez (10), Benintendi (13), Meyers (2), Alvarez (10). HR_Merrifield (4), Dozier (9), Rivera (6), Díaz (5). SB_Benintendi (2).
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:29. A_26,534 (41,168).
