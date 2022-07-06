Kansas CityHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34797Totals33474
Merrifield 2b5111Dubón 2b5000
Benintendi lf3321Peña ss5000
Melendez c4011Alvarez dh4110
Pasquantino dh5010Bregman 3b2100
Dozier 1b3123Tucker rf4121
Olivares rf3000Díaz 1b4111
Isbel ph-rf0000Meyers cf4022
Taylor cf4000McCormick lf2000
Rivera 3b3111Maldonado c2000
Lopez ss4110Matijevic ph1010

Kansas City3110000027
Houston0102010004

DP_Kansas City 1, Houston 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Dozier (16), Lopez (10), Benintendi (13), Meyers (2), Alvarez (10). HR_Merrifield (4), Dozier (9), Rivera (6), Díaz (5). SB_Benintendi (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Keller W,4-952-354433
Cuas H,51-310020
Coleman H,5100001
Clarke H,8100000
Barlow S,13-15110002
Houston
Javier L,6-4545537
Abreu11-300020
Stanek12-320012
Neris132200

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:29. A_26,534 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you