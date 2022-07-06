|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|6
|9
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Benintendi lf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.316
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.226
|Pasquantino dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Dozier 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.263
|Olivares rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|a-Isbel ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.209
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|5
|6
|Dubón 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|McCormick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.229
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.147
|b-Matijevic ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Kansas City
|311
|000
|002_7
|9
|0
|Houston
|010
|201
|000_4
|7
|0
a-walked for Olivares in the 8th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.
LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Dozier (16), Lopez (10), Benintendi (13), Meyers (2), Alvarez (10). HR_Merrifield (4), off Javier; Dozier (9), off Javier; Rivera (6), off Javier; Díaz (5), off Keller. RBIs_Merrifield (34), Dozier 3 (30), Rivera (19), Benintendi (33), Melendez (22), Meyers 2 (10), Tucker (57), Díaz (17). SB_Benintendi (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Olivares, Taylor 2); Houston 5 (McCormick, Dubón 2, Maldonado, Peña). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 8; Houston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Dozier, Merrifield, Díaz, Meyers. GIDP_Olivares, Merrifield, Díaz.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Rivera, Merrifield, Dozier); Houston 2 (Bregman, Dubón, Díaz; Peña, Dubón, Díaz).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 4-9
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|105
|4.37
|Cuas, H, 5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|1.93
|Coleman, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.51
|Clarke, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.21
|Barlow, S, 13-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.39
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, L, 6-4
|5
|4
|5
|5
|3
|7
|95
|3.01
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|2.08
|Stanek
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|0.63
|Neris
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:29. A_26,534 (41,168).
