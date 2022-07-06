Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3479769
Merrifield 2b511101.239
Benintendi lf332120.316
Melendez c401112.226
Pasquantino dh501001.154
Dozier 1b312310.263
Olivares rf300001.273
a-Isbel ph-rf000010.223
Taylor cf400003.265
Rivera 3b311110.209
Lopez ss411001.229

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3347456
Dubón 2b500001.197
Peña ss500003.270
Alvarez dh411000.313
Bregman 3b210020.242
Tucker rf412100.262
Díaz 1b411100.227
Meyers cf402200.300
McCormick lf200022.229
Maldonado c200010.147
b-Matijevic ph101000.200

Kansas City311000002_790
Houston010201000_470

a-walked for Olivares in the 8th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Dozier (16), Lopez (10), Benintendi (13), Meyers (2), Alvarez (10). HR_Merrifield (4), off Javier; Dozier (9), off Javier; Rivera (6), off Javier; Díaz (5), off Keller. RBIs_Merrifield (34), Dozier 3 (30), Rivera (19), Benintendi (33), Melendez (22), Meyers 2 (10), Tucker (57), Díaz (17). SB_Benintendi (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Olivares, Taylor 2); Houston 5 (McCormick, Dubón 2, Maldonado, Peña). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 8; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Merrifield, Díaz, Meyers. GIDP_Olivares, Merrifield, Díaz.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Rivera, Merrifield, Dozier); Houston 2 (Bregman, Dubón, Díaz; Peña, Dubón, Díaz).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, W, 4-952-3544331054.37
Cuas, H, 51-310020161.93
Coleman, H, 510000193.51
Clarke, H, 8100000174.21
Barlow, S, 13-15110002182.39
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, L, 6-4545537953.01
Abreu11-300020212.08
Stanek12-320012270.63
Neris132200183.86

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:29. A_26,534 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you