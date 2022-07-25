Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3105028
Ohtani dh401001.256
Ward rf400000.287
Walsh 1b402000.245
Rengifo 2b-ss301011.265
Stassi c400000.212
Adell lf300011.232
Gosselin 3b300001.000
Marsh cf300002.220
Velazquez ss201001.173
a-Thomas ph100001.000
Stefanic 2b000000.184

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35711659
Merrifield 2b512001.247
Benintendi lf523000.322
Melendez c511203.227
Dozier rf300011.264
1-Isbel pr-rf100001.227
Pasquantino dh412010.218
Rivera 3b421101.237
Pratto 1b000030.280
Taylor cf402300.276
Lopez ss400002.248

Los Angeles000000000_051
Kansas City00000142x_7112

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th.

1-ran for Dozier in the 7th.

E_Rengifo (9), Merrifield (3), Lopez (6). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Kansas City 10. 2B_Ohtani (16), Walsh 2 (17), Pasquantino (2), Merrifield (21). HR_Melendez (10), off Warren. RBIs_Taylor 3 (28), Pasquantino (5), Melendez 2 (28). SB_Benintendi (4), Merrifield (15), Isbel (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Adell, Ward 3); Kansas City 6 (Lopez 3, Melendez, Taylor, Dozier). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Kansas City 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Stassi. GIDP_Stassi.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, Pratto; Rivera, Merrifield, Pratto).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard, L, 5-852-361126963.82
Loup2-322202134.81
Tepera2-312030174.00
Warren122201185.62
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke530015924.35
Garrett, W, 2-111000075.92
Cuas, H, 6100001112.70
Barlow10000181.93
Staumont110011154.03

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 2-0, Tepera 2-2. IBB_off Tepera (Pasquantino). HBP_Syndergaard (Pratto). WP_Tepera(2).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:03. A_16,616 (37,903).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you