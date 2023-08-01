|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|6
|4
|7
|McNeil lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Alvarez c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.235
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.220
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.228
|Vientos dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mendick 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|5
|5
|5
|Garcia 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Melendez rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.218
|Perez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Duffy dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|1-Blanco pr-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Cox p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Coleman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|a-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Hernández p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Waters ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Taylor 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|b-Massey ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|New York
|010
|000
|030
|2_6
|8
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|210
|3_7
|9
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Wittgren in the 9th. b-walked for Taylor in the 9th. c-walked for Hernández in the 10th.
1-ran for Duffy in the 7th.
E_Alvarez (10), Baty (8). LOB_New York 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Stewart (2), Taylor (1), Witt Jr. (19). HR_Alonso (31), off Greinke; Alvarez (21), off Hernández. RBIs_Alonso 2 (77), Baty (27), Vientos (9), Alvarez 2 (44), Garcia 2 (35), Fermin (23), Witt Jr. (61), Melendez (36). SB_Taylor (5), Garcia (15), Melendez (6). SF_Vientos, Garcia, Fermin. S_Isbel.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Ortega, Stewart); Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Fermin 2, Isbel). RISP_New York 2 for 4; Kansas City 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Perez 2. GIDP_Fermin.
DP_New York 1 (Mendick, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|89
|3.57
|Gott
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.75
|Ottavino, BS, 6-8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.48
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.93
|Raley, L, 0-2, BS, 3-6
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|17
|2.82
|Hartwig
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|4.67
|Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.75
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|72
|5.32
|Marsh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|6.75
|Cox, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|3.71
|Coleman, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|11.08
|Wittgren
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|5.76
|Hernández, W, 1-6
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|18
|3.67
Walker pitched to 0 batters in the 10th
Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-1, Hartwig 1-0, Walker 3-1, Coleman 1-1, Wittgren 2-0. HBP_Coleman (Lindor). PB_Alvarez (5).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:16. A_16,140 (38,427).
