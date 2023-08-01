New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3668647
McNeil lf521000.251
Alvarez c522202.235
Lindor ss311010.237
Alonso 1b512202.220
Baty 3b300121.228
Vientos dh400101.214
Stewart rf302010.261
Ortega cf400001.000
Mendick 2b400000.143

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3579555
Garcia 3b311210.273
Witt Jr. ss511102.262
Melendez rf321120.218
Perez 1b501000.246
Fermin c400101.290
Duffy dh302000.273
1-Blanco pr-lf210000.231
Olivares lf301000.247
Cox p-p000000---
Coleman p000000---
Wittgren p000000---
a-Beaty ph100001.333
Hernández p000000---
c-Waters ph000010.236
Taylor 2b322000.194
b-Massey ph-2b000010.217
Isbel cf300001.226

New York0100000302_682
Kansas City0000102103_790

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Wittgren in the 9th. b-walked for Taylor in the 9th. c-walked for Hernández in the 10th.

1-ran for Duffy in the 7th.

E_Alvarez (10), Baty (8). LOB_New York 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Stewart (2), Taylor (1), Witt Jr. (19). HR_Alonso (31), off Greinke; Alvarez (21), off Hernández. RBIs_Alonso 2 (77), Baty (27), Vientos (9), Alvarez 2 (44), Garcia 2 (35), Fermin (23), Witt Jr. (61), Melendez (36). SB_Taylor (5), Garcia (15), Melendez (6). SF_Vientos, Garcia, Fermin. S_Isbel.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Ortega, Stewart); Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Fermin 2, Isbel). RISP_New York 2 for 4; Kansas City 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Perez 2. GIDP_Fermin.

DP_New York 1 (Mendick, Alonso).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana62-363322893.57
Gott1-31000166.75
Ottavino, BS, 6-8101110173.48
Smith100011163.93
Raley, L, 0-2, BS, 3-61-323200172.82
Hartwig1-30001194.67
Walker00000006.75
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke541103725.32
Marsh100011216.75
Cox, H, 211-311111233.71
Coleman, BS, 0-11-3222101811.08
Wittgren11-300000185.76
Hernández, W, 1-6112112183.67

Walker pitched to 0 batters in the 10th

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-1, Hartwig 1-0, Walker 3-1, Coleman 1-1, Wittgren 2-0. HBP_Coleman (Lindor). PB_Alvarez (5).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:16. A_16,140 (38,427).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

