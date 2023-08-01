|New York
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|5
|McNeil lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Garcia 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Alvarez c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Melendez rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Perez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Vientos dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Duffy dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Blanco pr-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mendick 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cox p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Waters ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Massey ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|030
|2
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|210
|3
|—
|7
E_Alvarez (10), Baty (8). DP_New York 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_New York 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Stewart (2), Taylor (1), Witt Jr. (19). HR_Alonso (31), Alvarez (21). SB_Taylor (5), Garcia (15), Melendez (6). SF_Vientos (2), Garcia (7), Fermin (1). S_Isbel (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Quintana
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Gott
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino BS,6-8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Raley L,0-2 BS,3-6
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Hartwig
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Greinke
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Marsh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cox H,2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Coleman BS,0-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Wittgren
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández W,1-6
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
Walker pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
HBP_Coleman (Lindor).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:16. A_16,140 (38,427).
