New YorkKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36686Totals35795
McNeil lf5210Garcia 3b3112
Alvarez c5222Witt Jr. ss5111
Lindor ss3110Melendez rf3211
Alonso 1b5122Perez 1b5010
Baty 3b3001Fermin c4001
Vientos dh4001Duffy dh3020
Stewart rf3020Blanco pr-lf2100
Ortega cf4000Olivares lf3010
Mendick 2b4000Cox p-p0000
Coleman p0000
Wittgren p0000
Beaty ph1000
Hernández p0000
Waters ph0000
Taylor 2b3220
Massey ph-2b0000
Isbel cf3000

New York01000003026
Kansas City00001021037

E_Alvarez (10), Baty (8). DP_New York 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_New York 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Stewart (2), Taylor (1), Witt Jr. (19). HR_Alonso (31), Alvarez (21). SB_Taylor (5), Garcia (15), Melendez (6). SF_Vientos (2), Garcia (7), Fermin (1). S_Isbel (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Quintana62-363322
Gott1-310001
Ottavino BS,6-8101110
Smith100011
Raley L,0-2 BS,3-61-323200
Hartwig1-300011
Walker000000
Kansas City
Greinke541103
Marsh100011
Cox H,211-311111
Coleman BS,0-11-322210
Wittgren11-300000
Hernández W,1-6112112

Walker pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

HBP_Coleman (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:16. A_16,140 (38,427).

