|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|4
|11
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.257
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.233
|Raleigh c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Canzone rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|1-Caballero pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Marlowe lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|b-T.Hernández ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Ford dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|c-Haggerty ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|Moore ss-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|13
|7
|4
|8
|Garcia 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.288
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|2-Taylor pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.251
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Blanco lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Velázquez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Beaty 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|a-Duffy ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Seattle
|000
|000
|042_6
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|300
|011
|002_7
|13
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Beaty in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Marlowe in the 9th. c-walked for Ford in the 9th.
1-ran for France in the 9th. 2-ran for Massey in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 6, Kansas City 9. 2B_Ford (6), Rodríguez (27). HR_Perez (19), off Gilbert; Witt Jr. (22), off Gilbert. RBIs_Rodríguez 4 (71), Suárez (74), Rojas (2), Perez 4 (53), Witt Jr. (72), Garcia (39), Blanco (13). SB_Waters (7), Rodríguez (28), Taylor (7). CS_Waters (4). SF_Perez. S_Massey.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Raleigh 2); Kansas City 5 (Duffy, Witt Jr. 2, Massey 2). RISP_Seattle 5 for 7; Kansas City 3 for 7.
GIDP_Perez.
DP_Seattle 1 (Rojas, Moore, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|98
|3.80
|Saucedo
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|2.19
|Campbell
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.31
|Topa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.33
|Brash, L, 8-4, BS, 2-7
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|3.35
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|7
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|106
|4.91
|C.Hernández
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|4.37
|Cox, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|22
|3.90
|Wittgren, W, 1-0
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.97
Inherited runners-scored_Saucedo 1-0, Campbell 3-1, C.Hernández 2-2, Wittgren 2-2. HBP_Singer (Moore).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:04. A_11,878 (38,427).
