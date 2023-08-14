SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34676411
Rodríguez cf512401.257
Suárez 3b401112.233
Raleigh c500003.222
Canzone rf-lf401001.200
France 1b300010.252
1-Caballero pr-ss000000.221
Marlowe lf200011.300
b-T.Hernández ph-rf110000.242
Ford dh311001.221
c-Haggerty ph-dh010010.178
Moore ss-1b310001.208
Rojas 2b412101.217

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35713748
Garcia 3b412111.288
Witt Jr. ss534100.277
Massey 2b402000.224
2-Taylor pr010000.188
Perez c412400.251
Melendez lf400003.222
Blanco lf100100.238
Velázquez dh401001.333
Beaty 1b100011.231
a-Duffy ph-1b110010.265
Waters rf301012.238
Isbel cf401000.237

Seattle000000042_670
Kansas City300011002_7130

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Beaty in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Marlowe in the 9th. c-walked for Ford in the 9th.

1-ran for France in the 9th. 2-ran for Massey in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 6, Kansas City 9. 2B_Ford (6), Rodríguez (27). HR_Perez (19), off Gilbert; Witt Jr. (22), off Gilbert. RBIs_Rodríguez 4 (71), Suárez (74), Rojas (2), Perez 4 (53), Witt Jr. (72), Garcia (39), Blanco (13). SB_Waters (7), Rodríguez (28), Taylor (7). CS_Waters (4). SF_Perez. S_Massey.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Raleigh 2); Kansas City 5 (Duffy, Witt Jr. 2, Massey 2). RISP_Seattle 5 for 7; Kansas City 3 for 7.

GIDP_Perez.

DP_Seattle 1 (Rojas, Moore, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert41-374425983.80
Saucedo11-321110222.19
Campbell11-320011252.31
Topa100002132.33
Brash, L, 8-4, BS, 2-71-322200203.35
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer71-3222181064.91
C.Hernández2-332202224.37
Cox, H, 31-302220223.90
Wittgren, W, 1-02-320011234.97

Inherited runners-scored_Saucedo 1-0, Campbell 3-1, C.Hernández 2-2, Wittgren 2-2. HBP_Singer (Moore).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:04. A_11,878 (38,427).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

