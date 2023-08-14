|Seattle
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|35
|7
|13
|7
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Garcia 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|3
|4
|1
|Raleigh c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Canzone rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Caballero pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marlowe lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blanco lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T.Hrnández ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Velázquez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ford dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Beaty 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haggerty ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Duffy ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Moore ss-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|042
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|300
|011
|002
|—
|7
DP_Seattle 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Seattle 6, Kansas City 9. 2B_Ford (6), Rodríguez (27). HR_Perez (19), Witt Jr. (22). SB_Waters (7), Rodríguez (28), Taylor (7). SF_Perez (4). S_Massey (1).
|4
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_Singer (Moore).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:04. A_11,878 (38,427).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
