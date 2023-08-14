SeattleKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34676Totals357137
Rodríguez cf5124Garcia 3b4121
Suárez 3b4011Witt Jr. ss5341
Raleigh c5000Massey 2b4020
Canzone rf-lf4010Taylor pr0100
France 1b3000Perez c4124
Caballero pr-ss0000Melendez lf4000
Marlowe lf2000Blanco lf1001
T.Hrnández ph-rf1100Velázquez dh4010
Ford dh3110Beaty 1b1000
Haggerty ph-dh0100Duffy ph-1b1100
Moore ss-1b3100Waters rf3010
Rojas 2b4121Isbel cf4010

Seattle0000000426
Kansas City3000110027

DP_Seattle 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Seattle 6, Kansas City 9. 2B_Ford (6), Rodríguez (27). HR_Perez (19), Witt Jr. (22). SB_Waters (7), Rodríguez (28), Taylor (7). SF_Perez (4). S_Massey (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Gilbert41-374425
Saucedo11-321110
Campbell11-320011
Topa100002
Brash L,8-4 BS,2-71-322200
Kansas City
Singer71-322218
C.Hernández2-332202
Cox H,31-302220
Wittgren W,1-02-320011

HBP_Singer (Moore).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:04. A_11,878 (38,427).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you