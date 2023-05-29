Kansas CitySt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals427167Totals29020
Pratto lf-1b6130Nootbaar cf1000
Pasquantino 1b5032Mercado cf3000
Brdley Jr. pr-cf1000Goldschmidt dh3000
Perez dh5110Yepez ph1000
Duffy ph-dh1000Gorman 2b3000
Witt Jr. ss4111Arenado 3b3010
Melendez rf3211Contreras c3010
Massey 2b3122Donovan 1b3000
Fermin c4001DeJong ss3000
Lopez 3b5140Burleson lf3000
Waters cf-lf5010Edman rf3000

Kansas City0010200137
St. Louis0000000000

LOB_Kansas City 14, St. Louis 2. 2B_Pratto (8), Pasquantino (15). 3B_Melendez (2). HR_Witt Jr. (10), Massey (4). SB_Witt Jr. (16), Lopez (3). S_Fermin (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Staumont100002
Mayers W,1-0620003
Clarke H,6100000
Garrett100002
St. Louis
Wainwright L,2-1593326
Matz22-321104
VerHagen2-353311
Stratton2-300001

Mayers pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Matz 2 (Witt Jr.,Massey).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:47. A_45,911 (44,494).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

