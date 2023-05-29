|Kansas City
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|7
|16
|7
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Pratto lf-1b
|6
|1
|3
|0
|Nootbaar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pasquantino 1b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brdley Jr. pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perez dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Yepez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Melendez rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Massey 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Donovan 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 3b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Burleson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Waters cf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Edman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|020
|013
|—
|7
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Kansas City 14, St. Louis 2. 2B_Pratto (8), Pasquantino (15). 3B_Melendez (2). HR_Witt Jr. (10), Massey (4). SB_Witt Jr. (16), Lopez (3). S_Fermin (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Staumont
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayers W,1-0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Clarke H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|Wainwright L,2-1
|5
|9
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Matz
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|VerHagen
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Stratton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mayers pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Matz 2 (Witt Jr.,Massey).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:47. A_45,911 (44,494).
