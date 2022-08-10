ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35372311
Harrison 2b501102.241
Robert cf502000.300
Jiménez dh400000.292
Abreu 1b412002.299
Vaughn lf300011.295
Moncada 3b310012.194
Grandal c312011.196
Sheets rf400101.227
Sosa ss400002.150

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36815835
Melendez lf423210.237
Witt Jr. 3b412110.254
Perez c513200.220
Pasquantino dh502000.243
Dozier rf402000.248
1-Eaton pr-rf010000.250
Pratto 1b310011.203
Massey 2b301101.333
Isbel cf422202.223
Lopez ss400001.245

Chicago000003000_372
Kansas City00100214x_8151

1-ran for Dozier in the 8th.

E_Moncada (5), Vaughn (3), Massey (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Abreu (28), Robert (15), Isbel (7), Perez (15). HR_Melendez (14), off Diekman. RBIs_Sheets (28), Harrison (22), Witt Jr. (57), Perez 2 (50), Massey (3), Melendez 2 (40), Isbel 2 (19). SB_Isbel (6). S_Massey.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Robert, Jiménez, Sosa 2); Kansas City 4 (Pasquantino 2, Isbel, Perez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Kansas City 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Pratto. GIDP_Pratto, Perez, Massey.

DP_Chicago 3 (Harrison, Sosa, Abreu; Abreu, Sosa, Abreu; Sosa, Abreu).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto693214962.91
Diekman, L, 5-2121100184.22
Lambert2-344421343.21
Ruiz1-30000023.89
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bubic52-373136995.02
Mills1-30000034.50
Staumont, W, 3-1100002144.46
Coleman, H, 11100003162.91
Weaver100000216.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 2-0, Mills 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:19. A_15,463 (37,903).

