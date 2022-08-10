|Chicago
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|2
|Totals
|36
|8
|15
|8
|Harrison 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Melendez lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pasquantino dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Eaton pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Pratto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Isbel cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|001
|002
|14x
|—
|8
E_Moncada (5), Vaughn (3), Massey (1). DP_Chicago 3, Kansas City 0. LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Abreu (28), Robert (15), Isbel (7), Perez (15). HR_Melendez (14). SB_Isbel (6). S_Massey (1).
|5
|7
|3
|1
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:19. A_15,463 (37,903).
