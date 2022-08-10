ChicagoKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35372Totals368158
Harrison 2b5011Melendez lf4232
Robert cf5020Witt Jr. 3b4121
Jiménez dh4000Perez c5132
Abreu 1b4120Pasquantino dh5020
Vaughn lf3000Dozier rf4020
Moncada 3b3100Eaton pr-rf0100
Grandal c3120Pratto 1b3100
Sheets rf4001Massey 2b3011
Sosa ss4000Isbel cf4222
Lopez ss4000

Chicago0000030003
Kansas City00100214x8

E_Moncada (5), Vaughn (3), Massey (1). DP_Chicago 3, Kansas City 0. LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Abreu (28), Robert (15), Isbel (7), Perez (15). HR_Melendez (14). SB_Isbel (6). S_Massey (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Cueto693214
Diekman L,5-2121100
Lambert2-344421
Ruiz1-300000
Kansas City
Bubic52-373136
Mills1-300000
Staumont W,3-1100002
Coleman H,11100003
Weaver100000

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:19. A_15,463 (37,903).

