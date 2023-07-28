MinnesotaKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals38584Totals35898
Correa ss4010Garcia 3b4210
Julien 2b3000Witt Jr. ss5246
M.Taylor pr-cf0100Melendez lf4011
Kirilloff 1b3000Blanco lf0000
Solano ph-1b1000Perez 1b-c4000
Kepler rf5110Fermin c4010
Polanco 3b-2b4012S.Taylor pr0000
Wallner dh5100Duffy 1b0000
Castro cf-lf3100Massey dh4000
Jeffers c5021Isbel cf4211
Gallo lf3010Waters rf4110
Buxton ph1110Lopez 2b2100
Farmer 3b1011

Minnesota00020000215
Kansas City00100201048

E_Singer (1). LOB_Minnesota 11, Kansas City 3. 2B_Kepler (10), Correa (23), Polanco (10), Witt Jr. (18). 3B_Garcia (2). HR_Isbel (4), Witt Jr. 2 (17). SB_Jeffers (3), Castro (26), Witt Jr. (29), S.Taylor (3), Isbel (4), Lopez (4). S_Lopez (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Gray653305
Pagán100001
Moran2-311100
Floro1-310000
Jax110000
Duran L,2-5 BS,17-211-314321
Kansas City
Singer5422210
Cuas110001
Cox H,1100001
Hernández H,9100011
Barlow BS,12-15122210
Clarke W,2-4111001

HBP_Singer 2 (Julien,Polanco), Barlow (Solano).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:17. A_23,022 (38,427).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you