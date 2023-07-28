|Minnesota
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|5
|8
|4
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Julien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|4
|6
|M.Taylor pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Blanco lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solano ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perez 1b-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Polanco 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|S.Taylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wallner dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Duffy 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Massey dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Isbel cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Waters rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Buxton ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lopez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Farmer 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|002
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|001
|002
|010
|—
|8
E_Singer (1). LOB_Minnesota 11, Kansas City 3. 2B_Kepler (10), Correa (23), Polanco (10), Witt Jr. (18). 3B_Garcia (2). HR_Isbel (4), Witt Jr. 2 (17). SB_Jeffers (3), Castro (26), Witt Jr. (29), S.Taylor (3), Isbel (4), Lopez (4). S_Lopez (4).
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|1
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Singer 2 (Julien,Polanco), Barlow (Solano).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:17. A_23,022 (38,427).
