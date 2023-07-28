MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38584414
Correa ss401011.229
Julien 2b300011.297
1-M.Taylor pr-cf010000.222
Kirilloff 1b300003.271
a-Solano ph-1b100000.263
Kepler rf511001.229
Polanco 3b-2b401202.250
Wallner dh510002.268
Castro cf-lf310021.241
Jeffers c502101.281
Gallo lf301002.179
b-Buxton ph111000.198
Farmer 3b101100.258

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3589827
Garcia 3b421010.273
Witt Jr. ss524601.257
Melendez lf401101.217
Blanco lf000000.233
Perez 1b-c400000.246
Fermin c401002.298
2-S.Taylor pr000000.152
Duffy 1b000000.264
Massey dh400000.216
Isbel cf421100.213
Waters rf411003.233
Lopez 2b210010.210

Minnesota0002000021_580
Kansas City0010020104_891

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Kirilloff in the 7th. b-singled for Gallo in the 9th.

1-ran for Julien in the 9th. 2-ran for Fermin in the 9th.

E_Singer (1). LOB_Minnesota 11, Kansas City 3. 2B_Kepler (10), Correa (23), Polanco (10), Witt Jr. (18). 3B_Garcia (2). HR_Isbel (4), off Gray; Witt Jr. (16), off Gray; Witt Jr. (17), off Duran. RBIs_Jeffers (16), Polanco 2 (18), Farmer (24), Isbel (14), Witt Jr. 6 (57), Melendez (35). SB_Jeffers (3), Castro (26), Witt Jr. (29), S.Taylor (3), Isbel (4), Lopez (4). CS_Farmer (2). S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Kirilloff, Gallo, Wallner 4, Kepler); Kansas City 2 (Isbel, Melendez). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 16; Kansas City 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Correa.

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray653305803.22
Pagán100001183.38
Moran2-31110095.05
Floro1-31000090.00
Jax110000103.12
Duran, L, 2-5, BS, 17-211-314321252.66
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer54222101045.46
Cuas110001154.14
Cox, H, 1100001133.55
Hernández, H, 9100011203.71
Barlow, BS, 12-15122210235.50
Clarke, W, 2-4111001145.73

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-1. HBP_Singer 2 (Julien,Polanco), Barlow (Solano).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:17. A_23,022 (38,427).

