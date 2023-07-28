|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|8
|4
|4
|14
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Julien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|1-M.Taylor pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|a-Solano ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Polanco 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Wallner dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Castro cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|Jeffers c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|b-Buxton ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Farmer 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|2
|7
|Garcia 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|4
|6
|0
|1
|.257
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Blanco lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Perez 1b-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|2-S.Taylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Duffy 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Massey dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Isbel cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Waters rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Lopez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|002
|1_5
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|002
|010
|4_8
|9
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Kirilloff in the 7th. b-singled for Gallo in the 9th.
1-ran for Julien in the 9th. 2-ran for Fermin in the 9th.
E_Singer (1). LOB_Minnesota 11, Kansas City 3. 2B_Kepler (10), Correa (23), Polanco (10), Witt Jr. (18). 3B_Garcia (2). HR_Isbel (4), off Gray; Witt Jr. (16), off Gray; Witt Jr. (17), off Duran. RBIs_Jeffers (16), Polanco 2 (18), Farmer (24), Isbel (14), Witt Jr. 6 (57), Melendez (35). SB_Jeffers (3), Castro (26), Witt Jr. (29), S.Taylor (3), Isbel (4), Lopez (4). CS_Farmer (2). S_Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Kirilloff, Gallo, Wallner 4, Kepler); Kansas City 2 (Isbel, Melendez). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 16; Kansas City 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Correa.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|80
|3.22
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.38
|Moran
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|5.05
|Floro
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Jax
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.12
|Duran, L, 2-5, BS, 17-21
|1-3
|1
|4
|3
|2
|1
|25
|2.66
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|10
|104
|5.46
|Cuas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.14
|Cox, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.55
|Hernández, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.71
|Barlow, BS, 12-15
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|5.50
|Clarke, W, 2-4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.73
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-1. HBP_Singer 2 (Julien,Polanco), Barlow (Solano).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:17. A_23,022 (38,427).
