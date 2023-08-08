|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|15
|9
|4
|9
|Garcia 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.278
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.223
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.220
|Olivares dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Beaty 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Waters rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.241
|Isbel cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|8
|Duran lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Yoshida dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Duvall cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Verdugo rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Reyes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Wong c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Kansas City
|010
|203
|300_9
|15
|0
|Boston
|000
|020
|100_3
|6
|1
E_Bernardino (1). LOB_Kansas City 11, Boston 5. 2B_Beaty 2 (3), Massey (10), Isbel (16), Verdugo (28), Duran (33). HR_Waters (7), off Crawford; Melendez (10), off Lamet; Massey (10), off Robertson; Duvall (10), off Singer. RBIs_Isbel 2 (18), Waters 2 (23), Massey 3 (37), Melendez 2 (39), Duvall (30), Wong (25), Duran (40). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (34), Olivares (9), Waters (7), Isbel (5). SF_Isbel.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Beaty, Melendez 3, Olivares); Boston 1 (Yoshida). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 15; Boston 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Massey, Reyes.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 8-8
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|96
|5.05
|Zerpa
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.75
|Davidson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|9.00
|Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|10.05
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, L, 5-6
|3
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|78
|3.80
|Bernardino
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.61
|Lamet
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|40
|13.50
|Robertson
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|47
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Zerpa 1-1, Bernardino 2-0. IBB_off Bernardino (Perez). HBP_Crawford (Witt Jr.). WP_Lamet.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:47. A_30,997 (37,755).
