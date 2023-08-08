Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41915949
Garcia 3b511013.278
Witt Jr. ss501000.268
Massey 2b412310.223
Perez c412012.249
Melendez lf411211.220
Olivares dh502001.250
Beaty 1b522000.286
Waters rf523202.241
Isbel cf411200.223

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3336328
Duran lf401101.306
Yoshida dh300010.304
Story ss400003.000
Devers 3b400001.264
Casas 1b402001.252
Duvall cf411101.243
Verdugo rf321011.274
Reyes 2b400000.296
Wong c301100.241

Kansas City010203300_9150
Boston000020100_361

E_Bernardino (1). LOB_Kansas City 11, Boston 5. 2B_Beaty 2 (3), Massey (10), Isbel (16), Verdugo (28), Duran (33). HR_Waters (7), off Crawford; Melendez (10), off Lamet; Massey (10), off Robertson; Duvall (10), off Singer. RBIs_Isbel 2 (18), Waters 2 (23), Massey 3 (37), Melendez 2 (39), Duvall (30), Wong (25), Duran (40). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (34), Olivares (9), Waters (7), Isbel (5). SF_Isbel.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Beaty, Melendez 3, Olivares); Boston 1 (Yoshida). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 15; Boston 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Massey, Reyes.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, W, 8-862-353324965.05
Zerpa1-31000086.75
Davidson100002159.00
Coleman1000021510.05
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, L, 5-631-373326783.80
Bernardino2-30001092.61
Lamet2433114013.50
Robertson343302479.00

Inherited runners-scored_Zerpa 1-1, Bernardino 2-0. IBB_off Bernardino (Perez). HBP_Crawford (Witt Jr.). WP_Lamet.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:47. A_30,997 (37,755).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you