|Kansas City
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|9
|15
|9
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Garcia 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Duran lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Yoshida dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Olivares dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Duvall cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Beaty 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Verdugo rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Waters rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Reyes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Isbel cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Wong c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|010
|203
|300
|—
|9
|Boston
|000
|020
|100
|—
|3
E_Bernardino (1). LOB_Kansas City 11, Boston 5. 2B_Beaty 2 (3), Massey (10), Isbel (16), Verdugo (28), Duran (33). HR_Waters (7), Melendez (10), Massey (10), Duvall (10). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (34), Olivares (9), Waters (7), Isbel (5). SF_Isbel (1).
HBP_Crawford (Witt Jr.). WP_Lamet.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:47. A_30,997 (37,755).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
