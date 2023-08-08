Kansas CityBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals419159Totals33363
Garcia 3b5110Duran lf4011
Witt Jr. ss5010Yoshida dh3000
Massey 2b4123Story ss4000
Perez c4120Devers 3b4000
Melendez lf4112Casas 1b4020
Olivares dh5020Duvall cf4111
Beaty 1b5220Verdugo rf3210
Waters rf5232Reyes 2b4000
Isbel cf4112Wong c3011

Kansas City0102033009
Boston0000201003

E_Bernardino (1). LOB_Kansas City 11, Boston 5. 2B_Beaty 2 (3), Massey (10), Isbel (16), Verdugo (28), Duran (33). HR_Waters (7), Melendez (10), Massey (10), Duvall (10). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (34), Olivares (9), Waters (7), Isbel (5). SF_Isbel (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Singer W,8-862-353324
Zerpa1-310000
Davidson100002
Coleman100002
Boston
Crawford L,5-631-373326
Bernardino2-300010
Lamet243311
Robertson343302

HBP_Crawford (Witt Jr.). WP_Lamet.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:47. A_30,997 (37,755).

