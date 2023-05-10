ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31161511
Anderson ss301010.266
Benintendi lf300012.256
Vaughn 1b401000.246
Robert Jr. cf400004.254
Marisnick cf000000---
Sheets rf211020.270
Grandal dh401001.257
Alberto 3b301111.277
Zavala c400002.157
Andrus 2b301000.206
Sosa 2b100001.141

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38914926
Witt Jr. ss500000.232
Pasquantino dh523000.298
Perez c402101.289
Fermin c101000.300
Melendez rf421111.213
Olivares lf421100.255
Pratto 1b422301.362
Duffy 3b401102.340
Massey 2b413200.222
Eaton cf300011.029

Chicago010000000_161
Kansas City40012110x_9140

E_Sheets (2). LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Pasquantino (13), Perez 2 (9), Massey (3). HR_Massey (1), off Lynn; Pratto (2), off Lynn; Olivares (3), off Padilla. RBIs_Alberto (12), Perez (21), Pratto 3 (12), Duffy (6), Massey 2 (10), Melendez (17), Olivares (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Alberto, Robert Jr., Anderson); Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr. 2, Melendez, Eaton). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Kansas City 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Vaughn. GIDP_Vaughn, Anderson.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Duffy, Massey, Pratto; Massey, Pratto).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, L, 1-5597724987.51
Padilla242202379.00
Middleton110000102.38
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, W, 3-3531144884.31
Cuas110013245.17
Garrett110002153.45
Staumont110001111.80
Clarke100001104.50

WP_Cuas.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:21. A_12,187 (38,427).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

