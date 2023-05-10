|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|5
|11
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.254
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Sheets rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.270
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.157
|Andrus 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Sosa 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.141
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|2
|6
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Pasquantino dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Fermin c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Melendez rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.213
|Olivares lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Pratto 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.362
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.340
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Eaton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.029
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000_1
|6
|1
|Kansas City
|400
|121
|10x_9
|14
|0
E_Sheets (2). LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Pasquantino (13), Perez 2 (9), Massey (3). HR_Massey (1), off Lynn; Pratto (2), off Lynn; Olivares (3), off Padilla. RBIs_Alberto (12), Perez (21), Pratto 3 (12), Duffy (6), Massey 2 (10), Melendez (17), Olivares (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Alberto, Robert Jr., Anderson); Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr. 2, Melendez, Eaton). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Kansas City 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Vaughn. GIDP_Vaughn, Anderson.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Duffy, Massey, Pratto; Massey, Pratto).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 1-5
|5
|9
|7
|7
|2
|4
|98
|7.51
|Padilla
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|37
|9.00
|Middleton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.38
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 3-3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|88
|4.31
|Cuas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|5.17
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.45
|Staumont
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.80
|Clarke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
WP_Cuas.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:21. A_12,187 (38,427).
