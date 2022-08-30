Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals399139311
Taylor cf422311.264
Witt Jr. 3b511001.251
Perez c513300.241
O'Hearn dh511001.212
Dozier rf501002.246
Pratto 1b534301.209
Massey 2b411002.253
Isbel lf100011.213
a-Rooker ph000010.143
1-Waters pr-lf100001.250
Lopez ss400001.239

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals397127211
Pollock cf411012.237
Vaughn lf500002.287
Abreu 1b522000.309
Jiménez dh523202.308
Sheets rf522500.258
Andrus ss401011.250
García 3b402001.213
Harrison 2b401001.244
Zavala c300002.277

Kansas City012112110_9130
Chicago000040102_7120

a-walked for Isbel in the 6th.

1-ran for Rooker in the 6th.

LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Perez (17), Witt Jr. (22), Massey (5), Pratto (9), Harrison (16). HR_Pratto 2 (6), off Giolito; Perez (19), off Giolito; Taylor (8), off Kelly; Sheets (11), off Singer; Jiménez (8), off Hernández; Sheets (12), off Barlow. RBIs_Pratto 3 (18), Perez 3 (63), Taylor 3 (38), Jiménez 2 (30), Sheets 5 (42). SB_Taylor (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Waters 2, Witt Jr. 2, O'Hearn); Chicago 4 (Harrison 2, Abreu, García). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 8; Chicago 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Sheets, Andrus. GIDP_O'Hearn.

DP_Chicago 1 (Andrus, Abreu).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer42-394414953.33
Cuas, W, 3-211-300012183.82
Hernández111101128.04
Coleman100002112.65
Barlow122202222.61
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 10-851-365527895.27
Banks1-322210213.26
Lambert2-331100202.86
Diekman2-310002155.00
Kelly111100147.07
Ruiz100002164.44

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 2-0, Lambert 3-2, Diekman 2-1. HBP_Singer (Zavala).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:21. A_17,130 (40,615).

