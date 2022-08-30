|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|3
|11
|Taylor cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.264
|Witt Jr. 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Perez c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.241
|O'Hearn dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Dozier rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Pratto 1b
|5
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.209
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Isbel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|a-Rooker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|1-Waters pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
|2
|11
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Vaughn lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Jiménez dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.308
|Sheets rf
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.258
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|García 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Kansas City
|012
|112
|110_9
|13
|0
|Chicago
|000
|040
|102_7
|12
|0
a-walked for Isbel in the 6th.
1-ran for Rooker in the 6th.
LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Perez (17), Witt Jr. (22), Massey (5), Pratto (9), Harrison (16). HR_Pratto 2 (6), off Giolito; Perez (19), off Giolito; Taylor (8), off Kelly; Sheets (11), off Singer; Jiménez (8), off Hernández; Sheets (12), off Barlow. RBIs_Pratto 3 (18), Perez 3 (63), Taylor 3 (38), Jiménez 2 (30), Sheets 5 (42). SB_Taylor (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Waters 2, Witt Jr. 2, O'Hearn); Chicago 4 (Harrison 2, Abreu, García). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 8; Chicago 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Sheets, Andrus. GIDP_O'Hearn.
DP_Chicago 1 (Andrus, Abreu).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|4
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|1
|4
|95
|3.33
|Cuas, W, 3-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.82
|Hernández
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|8.04
|Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.65
|Barlow
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|2.61
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 10-8
|5
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|89
|5.27
|Banks
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|3.26
|Lambert
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|2.86
|Diekman
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.00
|Kelly
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|7.07
|Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.44
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 2-0, Lambert 3-2, Diekman 2-1. HBP_Singer (Zavala).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:21. A_17,130 (40,615).
