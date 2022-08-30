|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
|Taylor cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Vaughn lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|O'Hearn dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Jiménez dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Dozier rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Sheets rf
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Pratto 1b
|5
|3
|4
|3
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|García 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Isbel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rooker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Waters pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|012
|112
|110
|—
|9
|Chicago
|000
|040
|102
|—
|7
DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Perez (17), Witt Jr. (22), Massey (5), Pratto (9), Harrison (16). HR_Pratto 2 (6), Perez (19), Taylor (8), Sheets 2 (12), Jiménez (8). SB_Taylor (3).
|4
|9
|4
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Singer (Zavala).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:21. A_17,130 (40,615).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
