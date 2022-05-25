Diamondbacks first. Daulton Varsho homers to center field. Pavin Smith walks. Ketel Marte flies out to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi. Christian Walker grounds out to shortstop. Pavin Smith out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Royals 0.
Royals second. Hunter Dozier walks. MJ Melendez homers to right field. Hunter Dozier scores. Carlos Santana grounds out to second base, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker. Ryan O'Hearn grounds out to first base, Christian Walker to Zac Gallen. Dairon Blanco strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 2, Diamondbacks 1.
Diamondbacks second. David Peralta strikes out swinging. Jake McCarthy walks. Alek Thomas strikes out swinging. Geraldo Perdomo walks. Jake McCarthy to second. Jake Hager walks. Geraldo Perdomo to second. Jake McCarthy to third. Jake Hager to second. Geraldo Perdomo to third. Jake McCarthy scores. Daulton Varsho called out on strikes.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 2, Diamondbacks 2.
Royals third. Nicky Lopez flies out to left center field to Alek Thomas. Whit Merrifield singles to right field. Andrew Benintendi doubles to left field. Whit Merrifield to third. Bobby Witt Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker. Whit Merrifield scores. Hunter Dozier flies out to deep center field to Alek Thomas.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, Diamondbacks 2.
Diamondbacks fourth. David Peralta homers to center field. Jake McCarthy walks. Alek Thomas reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jake McCarthy out at second. Geraldo Perdomo pops out to first base to Carlos Santana. Jake Hager called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, Diamondbacks 3.
Royals sixth. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to second base. Hunter Dozier walks. Bobby Witt Jr. to second. MJ Melendez doubles to deep right field. Hunter Dozier to third. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Carlos Santana lines out to first base to Christian Walker. Ryan O'Hearn flies out to center field to Alek Thomas. Dairon Blanco singles to shallow center field. MJ Melendez scores. Hunter Dozier scores. Nicky Lopez grounds out to shortstop, Jake Hager to Christian Walker.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 6, Diamondbacks 3.
Diamondbacks sixth. David Peralta strikes out swinging. Jake McCarthy singles to shallow center field. Alek Thomas walks. Jake McCarthy to second. Geraldo Perdomo called out on strikes. Jordan Luplow pinch-hitting for Jake Hager. Jordan Luplow homers to left field. Alek Thomas scores. Jake McCarthy scores. Daulton Varsho doubles to deep left field. Pavin Smith homers to right field. Daulton Varsho scores. Ketel Marte grounds out to second base, Carlos Santana to Taylor Clarke.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 8, Royals 6.
