White sox second. Yasmani Grandal singles to shallow right field. Jake Burger doubles to shallow left field. Yasmani Grandal to third. Reese McGuire out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Edward Olivares. Jake Burger to third. Yasmani Grandal scores. Adam Engel lines out to shortstop to Nicky Lopez. Danny Mendick called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 1, Royals 0.
White sox third. Tim Anderson singles to left field. Andrew Vaughn doubles to deep left center field. Tim Anderson scores. Gavin Sheets pops out to shallow left field to Bobby Witt Jr.. Andrew Vaughn to third. Throwing error by Bobby Witt Jr.. Jose Abreu grounds out to shallow infield, Nicky Lopez to Hunter Dozier. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to first base, Hunter Dozier to Zack Greinke.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. White sox 2, Royals 0.
White sox fourth. Jake Burger homers to center field. Reese McGuire grounds out to shallow infield, Bobby Witt Jr. to Hunter Dozier. Adam Engel called out on strikes. Danny Mendick lines out to center field to Michael A. Taylor.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 3, Royals 0.
Royals sixth. Edward Olivares singles to shallow infield. Michael A. Taylor strikes out on a foul tip. Nicky Lopez walks. Whit Merrifield singles to right field. Nicky Lopez to third. Edward Olivares scores. Andrew Benintendi singles to shallow center field. Whit Merrifield to second. Nicky Lopez scores. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana is intentionally walked. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 3, Royals 2.
Royals seventh. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to center field. Edward Olivares flies out to deep left field to Andrew Vaughn. Michael A. Taylor walks. Nicky Lopez hit by pitch. Michael A. Taylor to second. Whit Merrifield out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Adam Engel. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Andrew Benintendi flies out to deep left field to Andrew Vaughn.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 3, White sox 3.
White sox seventh. Reese McGuire strikes out swinging. Adam Engel grounds out to shortstop, Nicky Lopez to Hunter Dozier. Danny Mendick singles to left field. Tim Anderson singles. Danny Mendick to third. Andrew Vaughn homers to left field. Tim Anderson scores. Danny Mendick scores. Gavin Sheets walks. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 6, Royals 3.
White sox eighth. Yasmani Grandal walks. Jake Burger singles to shallow right field. Leury Garcia to third. Reese McGuire grounds out to second base. Jake Burger out at second. Leury Garcia scores. Adam Engel called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 7, Royals 3.
