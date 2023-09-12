White sox first. Tim Anderson singles to center field. Andrew Benintendi walks. Tim Anderson to second. Luis Robert Jr. walks. Andrew Benintendi to second. Tim Anderson to third. Eloy Jimenez singles to shallow infield. Luis Robert Jr. to second. Andrew Benintendi to third. Tim Anderson scores. Yoan Moncada singles to right field. Eloy Jimenez to second. Luis Robert Jr. to third. Andrew Benintendi scores. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging. Gavin Sheets singles to center field. Yoan Moncada to third. Eloy Jimenez scores. Luis Robert Jr. scores. Elvis Andrus reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Gavin Sheets out at second. Yoan Moncada scores. Korey Lee grounds out to shallow infield, Brady Singer to Maikel Garcia to Nick Pratto.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 5, Royals 0.
Royals fourth. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to right field. Salvador Perez grounds out to third base, Yoan Moncada to Elvis Andrus to Andrew Vaughn. Bobby Witt Jr. to second. MJ Melendez grounds out to second base to Andrew Vaughn. Bobby Witt Jr. to third. Edward Olivares doubles to deep left field. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Nelson Velazquez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 5, Royals 1.
White sox sixth. Andrew Vaughn doubles to deep left field. Gavin Sheets lines out to deep center field to Drew Waters. Elvis Andrus singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Andrew Vaughn scores. Korey Lee flies out to right field to Nelson Velazquez. Tim Anderson walks. Andrew Benintendi strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 6, Royals 1.
Royals eighth. Maikel Garcia grounds out to second base, Elvis Andrus to Andrew Vaughn. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to right field. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging. MJ Melendez walks. Edward Olivares singles to left center field. MJ Melendez to third. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Nelson Velazquez flies out to right center field to Gavin Sheets.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 6, Royals 2.
