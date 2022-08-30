Royals second. Hunter Dozier grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Jose Abreu. Nick Pratto homers to center field. Michael Massey grounds out to shallow right field, Josh Harrison to Jose Abreu. Kyle Isbel walks. Nicky Lopez flies out to right field to Gavin Sheets.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 1, White sox 0.
Royals third. Michael A. Taylor walks. Bobby Witt Jr. strikes out swinging. Salvador Perez homers to right field. Michael A. Taylor scores. Ryan O'Hearn strikes out swinging. Hunter Dozier grounds out to third base, Leury Garcia to Jose Abreu.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 3, White sox 0.
Royals fourth. Nick Pratto homers to right field. Michael Massey strikes out swinging. Kyle Isbel strikes out swinging. Nicky Lopez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 4, White sox 0.
Royals fifth. Michael A. Taylor flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Bobby Witt Jr. doubles to right center field. Salvador Perez singles to shallow center field. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Ryan O'Hearn grounds out to second base. Salvador Perez out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 5, White sox 0.
White sox fifth. Seby Zavala lines out to right field to Hunter Dozier. AJ Pollock singles to shallow center field. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging. Jose Abreu singles to center field. AJ Pollock to third. Eloy Jimenez singles to shallow center field. Jose Abreu to second. AJ Pollock scores. Gavin Sheets homers to right field. Eloy Jimenez scores. Jose Abreu scores. Elvis Andrus singles to right field. Leury Garcia singles to right center field. Elvis Andrus to third. Josh Harrison grounds out to shallow infield, Bobby Witt Jr. to Nick Pratto.
4 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 5, White sox 4.
Royals sixth. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging. Nick Pratto singles to right field. Michael Massey doubles to deep left center field. Nick Pratto to third. Brent Rooker pinch-hitting for Kyle Isbel. Brent Rooker walks. Nicky Lopez lines out to center field to AJ Pollock. Michael A. Taylor singles to right center field. Drew Waters to third. Michael Massey scores. Nick Pratto scores. Bobby Witt Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Elvis Andrus to Jose Abreu.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 7, White sox 4.
Royals seventh. Salvador Perez flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Ryan O'Hearn singles to shortstop. Hunter Dozier singles to left field. Ryan O'Hearn to second. Nick Pratto doubles to deep left center field. Hunter Dozier to third. Ryan O'Hearn scores. Michael Massey strikes out swinging. Drew Waters strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 8, White sox 4.
White sox seventh. Eloy Jimenez homers to center field. Gavin Sheets grounds out to shallow infield, Nicky Lopez to Nick Pratto. Elvis Andrus flies out to Hunter Dozier. Leury Garcia strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 8, White sox 5.
Royals eighth. Nicky Lopez grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Jose Abreu. Michael A. Taylor homers to left field. Bobby Witt Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Josh Harrison to Jose Abreu. Salvador Perez pops out to Jose Abreu.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 9, White sox 5.
White sox ninth. Andrew Vaughn flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Jose Abreu singles to shallow center field. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging. Gavin Sheets homers to right field. Jose Abreu scores. Elvis Andrus strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 9, White sox 7.
