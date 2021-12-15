Statistics after 13 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mahomes
|502
|329
|65.5
|3642
|7.26
|27
|5.4
|12
|2.4
|75t
|94.9
|Henne
|16
|11
|68.8
|82
|5.12
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|17
|80.7
|Townsend
|1
|1
|100.0
|16
|16.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|16
|118.8
|TEAM
|519
|341
|65.7
|3613
|7.21
|27
|5.2
|12
|2.3
|75t
|94.6
|OPPONENTS
|463
|308
|66.5
|3276
|7.4
|20
|4.3
|13
|2.8
|61
|91.1
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Edwards-Helaire
|101
|458
|4.5
|17
|3
|Williams
|107
|386
|3.6
|21
|4
|Mahomes
|52
|270
|5.2
|23
|2
|Gore
|29
|146
|5.0
|51t
|2
|Hill
|8
|94
|11.8
|33
|0
|McKinnon
|7
|38
|5.4
|18
|0
|Hardman
|6
|36
|6.0
|24
|0
|Burton
|5
|15
|3.0
|5
|0
|Bell
|2
|5
|2.5
|3
|0
|Kelce
|1
|4
|4.0
|4t
|1
|Henne
|6
|0
|0.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|324
|1452
|4.5
|51t
|12
|OPPONENTS
|308
|1426
|4.6
|31
|10
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hill
|90
|1030
|11.4
|75t
|8
|Kelce
|73
|875
|12.0
|46t
|5
|Hardman
|45
|495
|11.0
|49
|1
|Williams
|38
|373
|9.8
|38t
|2
|Pringle
|25
|380
|15.2
|40t
|3
|Robinson
|18
|197
|10.9
|33t
|2
|Edwards-Helaire
|16
|107
|6.7
|29
|2
|McKinnon
|10
|81
|8.1
|14
|0
|Bell
|5
|41
|8.2
|20
|0
|Fortson
|5
|47
|9.4
|27
|2
|Gordon
|4
|27
|6.8
|11
|1
|Gore
|4
|36
|9.0
|16
|0
|Gray
|4
|18
|4.5
|8
|1
|Kemp
|2
|24
|12.0
|16
|0
|Burton
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Remmers
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|TEAM
|341
|3740
|11.0
|75t
|27
|OPPONENTS
|308
|3428
|11.1
|61
|20
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mathieu
|3
|56
|18.7
|34t
|1
|Sorensen
|2
|75
|37.5
|75t
|1
|Gay
|2
|14
|7.0
|13
|0
|Sneed
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Thornhill
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Ward
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Wharton
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|13
|160
|12.3
|75t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|12
|75
|6.2
|34
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jones
|7.0
|Danna
|3.0
|Clark
|2.5
|Nnadi
|2.0
|Okafor
|1.5
|Reed
|1.5
|Ingram
|1.0
|Mathieu
|1.0
|Niemann
|1.0
|Sneed
|1.0
|Sorensen
|1.0
|Wharton
|1.0
|Gay
|0.5
|TEAM
|24.0
|OPPONENTS
|24.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Townsend
|31
|1505
|48.5
|45.5
|19
|68
|0
|Butker
|1
|31
|31.0
|31.0
|1
|31
|0
|TEAM
|32
|1536
|48.0
|45.0
|20
|68
|0
|OPPONENTS
|43
|2077
|48.3
|42.2
|15
|66
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hughes
|5
|0
|68
|13.6
|37
|0
|Hardman
|9
|0
|97
|10.8
|31
|0
|TEAM
|14
|0
|165
|11.8
|37
|0
|OPPONENTS
|15
|0
|61
|4.1
|16
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pringle
|20
|506
|25.3
|39
|0
|Hughes
|1
|25
|25.0
|25
|0
|Hardman
|1
|15
|15.0
|12
|0
|Burton
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|23
|555
|24.1
|39
|0
|OPPONENTS
|29
|522
|18.0
|44
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Edwards-Helaire
|2
|1
|0
|Hardman
|3
|1
|0
|Hill
|2
|1
|0
|Hughes
|1
|0
|1
|Humphrey
|1
|0
|0
|Jones
|0
|0
|1
|Kelce
|1
|0
|0
|Lammons
|0
|0
|1
|Mahomes
|7
|2
|0
|Mathieu
|0
|0
|2
|McKinnon
|0
|1
|0
|Niemann
|0
|0
|1
|Pringle
|2
|0
|1
|Remmers
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|0
|1
|0
|Sneed
|0
|0
|1
|Thornhill
|0
|0
|1
|Watts
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|19
|8
|10
|OPPONENTS
|21
|9
|11
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|88
|95
|74
|94
|0
|351
|OPPONENTS
|52
|104
|33
|79
|0
|268
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Butker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|23
|56
|0
|99
|Hill
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Kelce
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Williams
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Edwards-Helaire
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Pringle
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fortson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gore
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Mahomes
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Robinson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gordon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gray
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hardman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mathieu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sorensen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|42
|12
|27
|1
|20
|23
|56
|0
|312
|OPPONENTS
|32
|10
|20
|1
|16
|19
|51
|0
|240
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Butker
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|7/
|7
|4/
|5
|6/
|8
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|7/
|7
|4/
|5
|6/
|8
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|5/
|6
|4/
|6
|2/
|2
