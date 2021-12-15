Statistics after 13 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mahomes50232965.536427.26275.4122.475t94.9
Henne161168.8825.1200.000.01780.7
Townsend11100.01616.000.000.016118.8
TEAM51934165.736137.21275.2122.375t94.6
OPPONENTS46330866.532767.4204.3132.86191.1

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Edwards-Helaire1014584.5173
Williams1073863.6214
Mahomes522705.2232
Gore291465.051t2
Hill89411.8330
McKinnon7385.4180
Hardman6366.0240
Burton5153.050
Bell252.530
Kelce144.04t1
Henne600.040
TEAM32414524.551t12
OPPONENTS30814264.63110

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hill90103011.475t8
Kelce7387512.046t5
Hardman4549511.0491
Williams383739.838t2
Pringle2538015.240t3
Robinson1819710.933t2
Edwards-Helaire161076.7292
McKinnon10818.1140
Bell5418.2200
Fortson5479.4272
Gordon4276.8111
Gore4369.0160
Gray4184.581
Kemp22412.0160
Burton11111.0110
Remmers1-2-2.0-20
TEAM341374011.075t27
OPPONENTS308342811.16120

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mathieu35618.734t1
Sorensen27537.575t1
Gay2147.0130
Sneed221.020
Thornhill11313.0130
Hughes100.000
Ward100.000
Wharton100.000
TEAM1316012.375t2
OPPONENTS12756.2341

SACKSNO.
Jones7.0
Danna3.0
Clark2.5
Nnadi2.0
Okafor1.5
Reed1.5
Ingram1.0
Mathieu1.0
Niemann1.0
Sneed1.0
Sorensen1.0
Wharton1.0
Gay0.5
TEAM24.0
OPPONENTS24.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Townsend31150548.545.519680
Butker13131.031.01310
TEAM32153648.045.020680
OPPONENTS43207748.342.215660

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Hughes506813.6370
Hardman909710.8310
TEAM14016511.8370
OPPONENTS150614.1160

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pringle2050625.3390
Hughes12525.0250
Hardman11515.0120
Burton199.090
TEAM2355524.1390
OPPONENTS2952218.0440

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Edwards-Helaire210
Hardman310
Hill210
Hughes101
Humphrey100
Jones001
Kelce100
Lammons001
Mahomes720
Mathieu002
McKinnon010
Niemann001
Pringle201
Remmers010
Smith010
Sneed001
Thornhill001
Watts001
TEAM19810
OPPONENTS21911

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM889574940351
OPPONENTS5210433790268

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Butker00003941202356099
Hill808000000048
Kelce615000000036
Williams642000000036
Edwards-Helaire532000000030
Pringle303000000018
Fortson202000000012
Gore220000000012
Mahomes220000000012
Robinson202000000012
Gordon10100000006
Gray10100000006
Hardman10100000006
Hughes10010000006
Mathieu10000000006
Sorensen10000000006
TEAM421227139412023560312
OPPONENTS321020124271619510240

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Butker0/03/37/74/56/8
TEAM0/03/37/74/56/8
OPPONENTS0/06/65/64/62/2

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

