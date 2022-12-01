Statistics after 11 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mahomes
|442
|292
|66.1
|3585
|8.11
|29
|6.6
|8
|1.8
|57
|105.3
|Henne
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|Townsend
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|445
|292
|65.6
|3467
|8.06
|29
|6.5
|8
|1.8
|57
|104.6
|OPPONENTS
|401
|269
|67.1
|2568
|7.01
|22
|5.5
|6
|1.5
|58t
|99.2
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pacheco
|97
|455
|4.7
|28
|2
|Edwards-Helaire
|71
|302
|4.3
|52
|3
|Mahomes
|42
|274
|6.5
|20
|1
|McKinnon
|39
|149
|3.8
|30
|0
|Toney
|2
|33
|16.5
|32
|0
|Hardman
|4
|31
|7.8
|25t
|2
|R.Jones
|4
|12
|3.0
|5
|0
|Burton
|4
|7
|1.8
|6
|0
|Kelce
|2
|5
|2.5
|4
|0
|Gray
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|Henne
|3
|-3
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Valdes-Scantling
|1
|-3
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|TEAM
|270
|1263
|4.7
|52
|9
|OPPONENTS
|258
|1122
|4.3
|56
|6
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kelce
|73
|912
|12.5
|46
|12
|Smith-Schuster
|49
|653
|13.3
|53
|2
|Valdes-Scantling
|31
|515
|16.6
|57
|1
|McKinnon
|29
|238
|8.2
|34
|1
|Hardman
|25
|297
|11.9
|36
|4
|Gray
|18
|174
|9.7
|27
|1
|Edwards-Helaire
|17
|151
|8.9
|25
|3
|Moore
|17
|205
|12.1
|30
|0
|Ju.Watson
|12
|206
|17.2
|41t
|2
|Fortson
|8
|102
|12.8
|40
|2
|Toney
|6
|69
|11.5
|23
|1
|Pacheco
|4
|30
|7.5
|17
|0
|Burton
|2
|11
|5.5
|9
|0
|R.Jones
|1
|22
|22.0
|22
|0
|TEAM
|292
|3585
|12.3
|57
|29
|OPPONENTS
|269
|2810
|10.4
|58t
|22
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Bolton
|2
|15
|7.5
|15
|0
|Ja.Watson
|1
|99
|99.0
|99t
|1
|Sneed
|1
|26
|26.0
|26
|0
|Williams
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Thornhill
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|6
|147
|24.5
|99t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|8
|49
|6.1
|33
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|C.Jones
|10.0
|Dunlap
|4.0
|Sneed
|3.5
|Clark
|3.0
|Gay
|2.5
|Saunders
|2.5
|Bolton
|2.0
|Danna
|2.0
|Karlaftis
|1.5
|Chenal
|1.0
|Cook
|1.0
|Harris
|1.0
|Wharton
|1.0
|TEAM
|35.0
|OPPONENTS
|17.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Townsend
|30
|1520
|50.7
|46.5
|12
|74
|0
|TEAM
|30
|1520
|50.7
|46.5
|12
|74
|0
|OPPONENTS
|43
|2016
|46.9
|41.5
|14
|63
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Ju.Watson
|1
|0
|17
|17.0
|17
|0
|Hardman
|6
|0
|55
|9.2
|22
|0
|Moore
|14
|0
|86
|6.1
|15
|0
|Toney
|3
|0
|16
|5.3
|7
|0
|TEAM
|24
|0
|174
|7.2
|22
|0
|OPPONENTS
|10
|0
|65
|6.5
|19
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pacheco
|20
|415
|20.8
|48
|0
|Moore
|3
|50
|16.7
|23
|0
|Burton
|2
|29
|14.5
|20
|0
|Fortson
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Hardman
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|27
|510
|18.9
|48
|0
|OPPONENTS
|25
|601
|24.0
|44
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Clark
|0
|0
|1
|Edwards-Helaire
|0
|1
|0
|Fortson
|1
|0
|0
|Hardman
|1
|1
|0
|Harris
|0
|0
|1
|Henne
|1
|1
|0
|Herring
|0
|0
|1
|C.Jones
|0
|0
|1
|Lee
|0
|0
|1
|Mahomes
|4
|3
|0
|McKinnon
|1
|0
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|0
|Pacheco
|3
|2
|0
|Smith-Schuster
|2
|0
|0
|Sneed
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|16
|8
|6
|OPPONENTS
|11
|4
|7
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|64
|97
|86
|76
|3
|326
|OPPONENTS
|40
|91
|33
|79
|0
|243
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Kelce
|12
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|74
|Butker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|15
|62
|0
|56
|Edwards-Helaire
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Hardman
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Wright
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|59
|0
|17
|Ammendola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|31
|0
|12
|Fortson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gray
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Pacheco
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Smith-Schuster
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ju.Watson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Mahomes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|McKinnon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Toney
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Valdes-Scantling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ja.Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Clark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Reid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|39
|9
|29
|0
|18
|23
|62
|1
|290
|OPPONENTS
|28
|6
|22
|0
|16
|18
|53
|0
|216
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Butker
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|3/
|4
|1/
|2
|3/
|4
|Wright
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|1/
|2
|1/
|2
|1/
|1
|Ammendola
|1/
|1
|1/
|1
|1/
|2
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|TEAM
|1/
|1
|6/
|6
|5/
|8
|2/
|4
|4/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|4/
|4
|7/
|8
|4/
|5
