Statistics after 11 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mahomes44229266.135858.11296.681.857105.3
Henne200.000.000.000.0039.6
Townsend100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM44529265.634678.06296.581.857104.6
OPPONENTS40126967.125687.01225.561.558t99.2

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pacheco974554.7282
Edwards-Helaire713024.3523
Mahomes422746.5201
McKinnon391493.8300
Toney23316.5320
Hardman4317.825t2
R.Jones4123.050
Burton471.860
Kelce252.540
Gray111.01t1
Henne3-3-1.0-10
Valdes-Scantling1-3-3.0-30
TEAM27012634.7529
OPPONENTS25811224.3566

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kelce7391212.54612
Smith-Schuster4965313.3532
Valdes-Scantling3151516.6571
McKinnon292388.2341
Hardman2529711.9364
Gray181749.7271
Edwards-Helaire171518.9253
Moore1720512.1300
Ju.Watson1220617.241t2
Fortson810212.8402
Toney66911.5231
Pacheco4307.5170
Burton2115.590
R.Jones12222.0220
TEAM292358512.35729
OPPONENTS269281010.458t22

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Bolton2157.5150
Ja.Watson19999.099t1
Sneed12626.0260
Williams177.070
Thornhill100.000
TEAM614724.599t1
OPPONENTS8496.1330

SACKSNO.
C.Jones10.0
Dunlap4.0
Sneed3.5
Clark3.0
Gay2.5
Saunders2.5
Bolton2.0
Danna2.0
Karlaftis1.5
Chenal1.0
Cook1.0
Harris1.0
Wharton1.0
TEAM35.0
OPPONENTS17.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Townsend30152050.746.512740
TEAM30152050.746.512740
OPPONENTS43201646.941.514630

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Ju.Watson101717.0170
Hardman60559.2220
Moore140866.1150
Toney30165.370
TEAM2401747.2220
OPPONENTS100656.5190

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pacheco2041520.8480
Moore35016.7230
Burton22914.5200
Fortson11212.0120
Hardman144.040
TEAM2751018.9480
OPPONENTS2560124.0440

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Clark001
Edwards-Helaire010
Fortson100
Hardman110
Harris001
Henne110
Herring001
C.Jones001
Lee001
Mahomes430
McKinnon100
Moore300
Pacheco320
Smith-Schuster200
Sneed001
TEAM1686
OPPONENTS1147

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM649786763326
OPPONENTS409133790243

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Kelce12012000000074
Butker00002022121562056
Edwards-Helaire633000000036
Hardman624000000036
Wright0000883459017
Ammendola0000343431012
Fortson202000000012
Gray211000000012
Pacheco220000000012
Smith-Schuster202000000012
Ju.Watson202000000012
Mahomes110000000010
McKinnon10100000006
Toney10100000006
Valdes-Scantling10100000006
Ja.Watson10000000006
Clark00000000012
Reid00001200001
TEAM39929032361823621290
OPPONENTS28622025251618530216

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Butker0/05/53/41/23/4
Wright0/00/01/21/21/1
Ammendola1/11/11/20/00/0
TEAM1/16/65/82/44/5
OPPONENTS0/01/14/47/84/5

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you