Statistics after 8 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mahomes
|325
|216
|66.5
|2368
|7.29
|19
|5.8
|10
|3.1
|75t
|94.5
|Henne
|16
|11
|68.8
|82
|5.12
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|17
|80.7
|TEAM
|341
|227
|66.6
|2369
|7.18
|19
|5.6
|10
|2.9
|75t
|93.8
|OPPONENTS
|266
|181
|68.0
|2158
|8.42
|15
|5.6
|6
|2.3
|61
|103.3
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Edwards-Helaire
|65
|304
|4.7
|17
|0
|Williams
|65
|230
|3.5
|12
|4
|Mahomes
|35
|229
|6.5
|23
|1
|Hill
|5
|63
|12.6
|18
|0
|Gore
|11
|48
|4.4
|10
|1
|Hardman
|4
|33
|8.3
|24
|0
|McKinnon
|4
|12
|3.0
|5
|0
|Burton
|3
|9
|3.0
|5
|0
|Henne
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Bell
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|194
|934
|4.8
|24
|6
|OPPONENTS
|210
|974
|4.6
|31
|10
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hill
|64
|735
|11.5
|75t
|6
|Kelce
|49
|560
|11.4
|46t
|4
|Hardman
|35
|352
|10.1
|49
|1
|Williams
|19
|163
|8.6
|17
|0
|Pringle
|18
|255
|14.2
|40t
|2
|Robinson
|12
|151
|12.6
|33t
|2
|Edwards-Helaire
|8
|61
|7.6
|14
|2
|McKinnon
|6
|49
|8.2
|14
|0
|Fortson
|5
|47
|9.4
|27
|2
|Bell
|4
|33
|8.3
|20
|0
|Gray
|2
|9
|4.5
|5
|0
|Burton
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Gordon
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Gore
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Kemp
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Remmers
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|TEAM
|227
|2450
|10.8
|75t
|19
|OPPONENTS
|181
|2241
|12.4
|61
|15
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mathieu
|2
|50
|25.0
|34t
|1
|Gay
|2
|14
|7.0
|13
|0
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Wharton
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|6
|64
|10.7
|34t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|10
|41
|4.1
|26t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Danna
|3.0
|Jones
|3.0
|Clark
|1.0
|Niemann
|1.0
|Nnadi
|1.0
|Sneed
|1.0
|Sorensen
|1.0
|TEAM
|11.0
|OPPONENTS
|16.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Townsend
|16
|714
|44.6
|42.9
|9
|58
|0
|TEAM
|16
|714
|44.6
|42.9
|9
|58
|0
|OPPONENTS
|22
|1020
|46.4
|40.9
|10
|66
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hardman
|6
|0
|83
|13.8
|31
|0
|TEAM
|6
|0
|83
|13.8
|31
|0
|OPPONENTS
|6
|0
|27
|4.5
|16
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hughes
|1
|25
|25.0
|25
|0
|Pringle
|14
|344
|24.6
|33
|0
|Burton
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Hardman
|0
|3
|0.0
|3
|0
|TEAM
|16
|381
|23.8
|33
|0
|OPPONENTS
|14
|239
|17.1
|44
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Edwards-Helaire
|2
|0
|0
|Hardman
|2
|0
|0
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|Humphrey
|1
|0
|0
|Kelce
|1
|0
|0
|Mahomes
|5
|2
|0
|McKinnon
|0
|1
|0
|Niemann
|0
|0
|1
|Pringle
|2
|0
|0
|Remmers
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|0
|1
|0
|Sneed
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|14
|5
|2
|OPPONENTS
|9
|6
|9
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|41
|51
|55
|61
|0
|208
|OPPONENTS
|49
|91
|17
|63
|0
|220
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Butker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|25
|9
|10
|54
|0
|52
|Hill
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kelce
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Williams
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Edwards-Helaire
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Fortson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Pringle
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Robinson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hardman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mahomes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mathieu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|26
|6
|19
|0
|25
|25
|9
|10
|54
|0
|183
|OPPONENTS
|27
|10
|15
|1
|21
|23
|11
|12
|51
|0
|195
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Butker
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|4/
|4
|2/
|2
|2/
|3
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|4/
|4
|2/
|2
|2/
|3
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|3/
|3
|2/
|3
|2/
|2