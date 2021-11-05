Statistics after 8 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mahomes32521666.523687.29195.8103.175t94.5
Henne161168.8825.1200.000.01780.7
TEAM34122766.623697.18195.6102.975t93.8
OPPONENTS26618168.021588.42155.662.361103.3

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Edwards-Helaire653044.7170
Williams652303.5124
Mahomes352296.5231
Hill56312.6180
Gore11484.4101
Hardman4338.3240
McKinnon4123.050
Burton393.050
Henne144.040
Bell122.020
TEAM1949344.8246
OPPONENTS2109744.63110

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hill6473511.575t6
Kelce4956011.446t4
Hardman3535210.1491
Williams191638.6170
Pringle1825514.240t2
Robinson1215112.633t2
Edwards-Helaire8617.6142
McKinnon6498.2140
Fortson5479.4272
Bell4338.3200
Gray294.550
Burton11111.0110
Gordon11111.0110
Gore177.070
Kemp188.080
Remmers1-2-2.0-20
TEAM227245010.875t19
OPPONENTS181224112.46115

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mathieu25025.034t1
Gay2147.0130
Hughes100.000
Wharton100.000
TEAM66410.734t1
OPPONENTS10414.126t1

SACKSNO.
Danna3.0
Jones3.0
Clark1.0
Niemann1.0
Nnadi1.0
Sneed1.0
Sorensen1.0
TEAM11.0
OPPONENTS16.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Townsend1671444.642.99580
TEAM1671444.642.99580
OPPONENTS22102046.440.910660

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Hardman608313.8310
TEAM608313.8310
OPPONENTS60274.5160

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hughes12525.0250
Pringle1434424.6330
Burton199.090
Hardman030.030
TEAM1638123.8330
OPPONENTS1423917.1440

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Edwards-Helaire200
Hardman200
Hill100
Humphrey100
Kelce100
Mahomes520
McKinnon010
Niemann001
Pringle200
Remmers010
Smith010
Sneed001
TEAM1452
OPPONENTS969

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM415155610208
OPPONENTS499117630220

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Butker0000252591054052
Hill606000000036
Kelce404000000024
Williams440000000024
Edwards-Helaire202000000012
Fortson202000000012
Pringle202000000012
Robinson202000000012
Gore11000000006
Hardman10100000006
Mahomes11000000006
Mathieu10000000006
TEAM2661902525910540183
OPPONENTS271015121231112510195

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Butker0/01/14/42/22/3
TEAM0/01/14/42/22/3
OPPONENTS0/05/53/32/32/2

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

