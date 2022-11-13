Statistics after 9 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mahomes36624566.929368.02256.871.957106.1
Henne200.000.000.000.0039.6
Townsend100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM36924566.428257.96256.871.957105.2
OPPONENTS34723266.922366.99195.530.958t101.6

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Edwards-Helaire692934.2523
Pacheco602794.7221
Mahomes342156.3201
McKinnon331253.8300
Toney23316.5320
Hardman4317.825t2
Burton471.860
Kelce252.540
Gray111.01t1
Henne3-3-1.0-10
Valdes-Scantling1-3-3.0-30
TEAM2139834.6528
OPPONENTS2008914.5565

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kelce6374011.7468
Smith-Schuster4661513.4532
Valdes-Scantling2644117.0571
Hardman2529711.9364
McKinnon252128.5341
Edwards-Helaire171518.9253
Gray1414310.2271
Moore710615.1300
Ju.Watson711316.141t2
Toney66911.5231
Fortson4256.310t2
Pacheco3134.3120
Burton2115.590
TEAM245293612.05725
OPPONENTS232242410.458t19

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Ja.Watson19999.099t1
Williams177.070
Thornhill100.000
TEAM310635.399t1
OPPONENTS7497.0330

SACKSNO.
Jones7.0
Dunlap4.0
Sneed3.5
Clark3.0
Saunders2.5
Bolton2.0
Gay1.5
Chenal1.0
Harris1.0
Wharton1.0
Karlaftis0.5
TEAM27.0
OPPONENTS16.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Townsend27137951.146.411740
TEAM27137951.146.411740
OPPONENTS36168946.940.711630

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Ju.Watson101717.0170
Hardman60559.2220
Moore120847.0150
Toney20115.570
TEAM2101678.0220
OPPONENTS100656.5190

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pacheco1941521.8480
Moore35016.7230
Fortson11212.0120
Burton199.090
Hardman144.040
TEAM2549019.6480
OPPONENTS2046923.4440

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Edwards-Helaire010
Fortson100
Hardman110
Harris001
Henne110
Herring001
Jones001
Lee001
Mahomes320
Moore200
Pacheco320
Smith-Schuster200
Sneed001
TEAM1375
OPPONENTS1045

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM518476563270
OPPONENTS307833650206

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Kelce808000000050
Edwards-Helaire633000000036
Hardman624000000036
Butker000015175862030
Wright0000883459017
Ammendola0000343431012
Fortson202000000012
Gray211000000012
Smith-Schuster202000000012
Ju.Watson202000000012
Mahomes110000000010
McKinnon10100000006
Pacheco11000000006
Toney10100000006
Valdes-Scantling10100000006
Ja.Watson10000000006
Clark00000000012
Reid00001200001
TEAM34825027311116621239
OPPONENTS24519021211315530183

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Butker0/02/20/11/22/3
Wright0/00/01/21/21/1
Ammendola1/11/11/20/00/0
TEAM1/13/32/52/43/4
OPPONENTS0/00/04/45/64/5

