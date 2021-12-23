Statistics after 14 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mahomes
|549
|360
|65.6
|4052
|7.38
|30
|5.5
|13
|2.4
|75t
|95.8
|Henne
|16
|11
|68.8
|82
|5.12
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|17
|80.7
|Townsend
|1
|1
|100.0
|16
|16.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|16
|118.8
|TEAM
|566
|372
|65.7
|4023
|7.33
|30
|5.3
|13
|2.3
|75t
|95.5
|OPPONENTS
|502
|330
|65.7
|3512
|7.3
|22
|4.4
|14
|2.8
|61
|90.3
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Edwards-Helaire
|110
|490
|4.5
|17
|3
|Williams
|112
|398
|3.6
|21
|4
|Mahomes
|55
|302
|5.5
|32
|2
|Gore
|29
|146
|5.0
|51t
|2
|Hill
|8
|94
|11.8
|33
|0
|McKinnon
|7
|38
|5.4
|18
|0
|Hardman
|7
|36
|5.1
|24
|0
|Burton
|6
|22
|3.7
|7t
|1
|Bell
|3
|8
|2.7
|3
|0
|Kelce
|1
|4
|4.0
|4t
|1
|Henne
|6
|0
|0.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|344
|1538
|4.5
|51t
|13
|OPPONENTS
|347
|1618
|4.7
|31
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hill
|102
|1178
|11.5
|75t
|9
|Kelce
|83
|1066
|12.8
|69
|7
|Hardman
|47
|506
|10.8
|49
|1
|Williams
|38
|373
|9.8
|38t
|2
|Pringle
|28
|402
|14.4
|40t
|3
|Edwards-Helaire
|18
|125
|6.9
|29
|2
|Robinson
|18
|197
|10.9
|33t
|2
|McKinnon
|10
|81
|8.1
|14
|0
|Bell
|5
|41
|8.2
|20
|0
|Fortson
|5
|47
|9.4
|27
|2
|Gordon
|4
|27
|6.8
|11
|1
|Gore
|4
|36
|9.0
|16
|0
|Gray
|4
|18
|4.5
|8
|1
|Burton
|3
|31
|10.3
|20
|0
|Kemp
|2
|24
|12.0
|16
|0
|Remmers
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|TEAM
|372
|4150
|11.2
|75t
|30
|OPPONENTS
|330
|3664
|11.1
|61
|22
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mathieu
|3
|56
|18.7
|34t
|1
|Sorensen
|2
|75
|37.5
|75t
|1
|Gay
|2
|14
|7.0
|13
|0
|Sneed
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Thornhill
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|Hitchens
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Ward
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Wharton
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|14
|160
|11.4
|75t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|13
|77
|5.9
|34
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jones
|7.0
|Danna
|3.0
|Clark
|2.5
|Nnadi
|2.0
|Okafor
|1.5
|Reed
|1.5
|Ingram
|1.0
|Mathieu
|1.0
|Niemann
|1.0
|Sneed
|1.0
|Sorensen
|1.0
|Wharton
|1.0
|Gay
|0.5
|TEAM
|24.0
|OPPONENTS
|25.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Townsend
|32
|1537
|48.0
|45.1
|19
|68
|0
|Butker
|1
|31
|31.0
|31.0
|1
|31
|0
|TEAM
|33
|1568
|47.5
|44.6
|20
|68
|0
|OPPONENTS
|44
|2118
|48.1
|42.0
|15
|66
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hughes
|5
|0
|68
|13.6
|37
|0
|Hardman
|10
|0
|105
|10.5
|31
|0
|TEAM
|15
|0
|173
|11.5
|37
|0
|OPPONENTS
|15
|0
|61
|4.1
|16
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hughes
|1
|25
|25.0
|25
|0
|Pringle
|21
|525
|25.0
|39
|0
|Hardman
|1
|15
|15.0
|12
|0
|Burton
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|24
|574
|23.9
|39
|0
|OPPONENTS
|30
|597
|19.9
|75
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Edwards-Helaire
|2
|1
|0
|Hardman
|3
|1
|0
|Hill
|2
|1
|0
|Hughes
|1
|0
|1
|Humphrey
|1
|0
|0
|Jones
|0
|0
|1
|Kelce
|1
|0
|0
|Lammons
|0
|0
|1
|Mahomes
|8
|2
|0
|Mathieu
|0
|0
|2
|McKinnon
|0
|1
|0
|Niemann
|0
|0
|2
|Pringle
|2
|0
|1
|Remmers
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|0
|1
|0
|Sneed
|0
|0
|1
|Thornhill
|0
|0
|1
|Watts
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|20
|8
|11
|OPPONENTS
|22
|9
|12
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|95
|98
|77
|109
|6
|385
|OPPONENTS
|52
|118
|33
|93
|0
|296
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Butker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|25
|56
|0
|107
|Hill
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Kelce
|8
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Williams
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Edwards-Helaire
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Pringle
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mahomes
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Fortson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gore
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Robinson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Burton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gordon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gray
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hardman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mathieu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sorensen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|46
|13
|30
|1
|22
|25
|56
|0
|342
|OPPONENTS
|36
|12
|22
|1
|16
|19
|51
|0
|264
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Butker
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|9/
|9
|4/
|5
|6/
|8
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|9/
|9
|4/
|5
|6/
|8
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|5/
|6
|4/
|6
|2/
|2
