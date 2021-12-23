Statistics after 14 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mahomes54936065.640527.38305.5132.475t95.8
Henne161168.8825.1200.000.01780.7
Townsend11100.01616.000.000.016118.8
TEAM56637265.740237.33305.3132.375t95.5
OPPONENTS50233065.735127.3224.4142.86190.3

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Edwards-Helaire1104904.5173
Williams1123983.6214
Mahomes553025.5322
Gore291465.051t2
Hill89411.8330
McKinnon7385.4180
Hardman7365.1240
Burton6223.77t1
Bell382.730
Kelce144.04t1
Henne600.040
TEAM34415384.551t13
OPPONENTS34716184.73112

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hill102117811.575t9
Kelce83106612.8697
Hardman4750610.8491
Williams383739.838t2
Pringle2840214.440t3
Edwards-Helaire181256.9292
Robinson1819710.933t2
McKinnon10818.1140
Bell5418.2200
Fortson5479.4272
Gordon4276.8111
Gore4369.0160
Gray4184.581
Burton33110.3200
Kemp22412.0160
Remmers1-2-2.0-20
TEAM372415011.275t30
OPPONENTS330366411.16122

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mathieu35618.734t1
Sorensen27537.575t1
Gay2147.0130
Sneed221.020
Thornhill11313.0130
Hitchens100.000
Hughes100.000
Ward100.000
Wharton100.000
TEAM1416011.475t2
OPPONENTS13775.9341

SACKSNO.
Jones7.0
Danna3.0
Clark2.5
Nnadi2.0
Okafor1.5
Reed1.5
Ingram1.0
Mathieu1.0
Niemann1.0
Sneed1.0
Sorensen1.0
Wharton1.0
Gay0.5
TEAM24.0
OPPONENTS25.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Townsend32153748.045.119680
Butker13131.031.01310
TEAM33156847.544.620680
OPPONENTS44211848.142.015660

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Hughes506813.6370
Hardman10010510.5310
TEAM15017311.5370
OPPONENTS150614.1160

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hughes12525.0250
Pringle2152525.0390
Hardman11515.0120
Burton199.090
TEAM2457423.9390
OPPONENTS3059719.9750

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Edwards-Helaire210
Hardman310
Hill210
Hughes101
Humphrey100
Jones001
Kelce100
Lammons001
Mahomes820
Mathieu002
McKinnon010
Niemann002
Pringle201
Remmers010
Smith010
Sneed001
Thornhill001
Watts001
TEAM20811
OPPONENTS22912

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM9598771096385
OPPONENTS5211833930296

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Butker000041432225560107
Hill909000000054
Kelce817000000048
Williams642000000036
Edwards-Helaire532000000032
Pringle303000000018
Mahomes220000000014
Fortson202000000012
Gore220000000012
Robinson202000000012
Burton11000000006
Gordon10100000006
Gray10100000006
Hardman10100000006
Hughes10010000006
Mathieu10000000006
Sorensen10000000006
TEAM461330141432225560342
OPPONENTS361222128311619510264

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Butker0/03/39/94/56/8
TEAM0/03/39/94/56/8
OPPONENTS0/06/65/64/62/2

