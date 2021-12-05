Statistics after 12 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mahomes
|478
|309
|64.6
|3384
|7.08
|25
|5.2
|12
|2.5
|75t
|92.4
|Henne
|16
|11
|68.8
|82
|5.12
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|17
|80.7
|Townsend
|1
|1
|100.0
|16
|16.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|16
|118.8
|TEAM
|495
|321
|64.8
|3373
|7.03
|25
|5.1
|12
|2.4
|75t
|92.2
|OPPONENTS
|418
|275
|65.8
|3030
|7.57
|19
|4.5
|12
|2.9
|61
|91.6
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Edwards-Helaire
|91
|421
|4.6
|17
|1
|Williams
|105
|378
|3.6
|21
|4
|Mahomes
|48
|250
|5.2
|23
|2
|Hill
|8
|94
|11.8
|33
|0
|Gore
|20
|80
|4.0
|10
|1
|McKinnon
|7
|38
|5.4
|18
|0
|Hardman
|5
|36
|7.2
|24
|0
|Burton
|4
|12
|3.0
|5
|0
|Bell
|2
|5
|2.5
|3
|0
|Kelce
|1
|4
|4.0
|4t
|1
|Henne
|3
|2
|0.7
|4
|0
|TEAM
|294
|1320
|4.5
|33
|9
|OPPONENTS
|296
|1382
|4.7
|31
|10
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hill
|86
|954
|11.1
|75t
|8
|Kelce
|70
|848
|12.1
|46t
|5
|Hardman
|43
|436
|10.1
|49
|1
|Williams
|35
|342
|9.8
|38t
|1
|Pringle
|24
|352
|14.7
|40t
|3
|Robinson
|18
|197
|10.9
|33t
|2
|Edwards-Helaire
|13
|102
|7.8
|29
|2
|McKinnon
|10
|81
|8.1
|14
|0
|Bell
|5
|41
|8.2
|20
|0
|Fortson
|5
|47
|9.4
|27
|2
|Gray
|4
|18
|4.5
|8
|1
|Gordon
|2
|18
|9.0
|11
|0
|Gore
|2
|13
|6.5
|7
|0
|Kemp
|2
|24
|12.0
|16
|0
|Burton
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Remmers
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|TEAM
|321
|3482
|10.8
|75t
|25
|OPPONENTS
|275
|3165
|11.5
|61
|19
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Sorensen
|2
|75
|37.5
|75t
|1
|Mathieu
|2
|50
|25.0
|34t
|1
|Gay
|2
|14
|7.0
|13
|0
|Sneed
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Thornhill
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Ward
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Wharton
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|12
|154
|12.8
|75t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|12
|75
|6.2
|34
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jones
|6.5
|Danna
|3.0
|Clark
|2.0
|Nnadi
|2.0
|Reed
|1.5
|Mathieu
|1.0
|Niemann
|1.0
|Sneed
|1.0
|Sorensen
|1.0
|Gay
|0.5
|Ingram
|0.5
|TEAM
|20.0
|OPPONENTS
|21.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Townsend
|30
|1453
|48.4
|45.5
|18
|68
|0
|Butker
|1
|31
|31.0
|31.0
|1
|31
|0
|TEAM
|31
|1484
|47.9
|45.0
|19
|68
|0
|OPPONENTS
|40
|1927
|48.2
|42.4
|15
|66
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hughes
|5
|0
|68
|13.6
|37
|0
|Hardman
|8
|0
|86
|10.8
|31
|0
|TEAM
|13
|0
|154
|11.8
|37
|0
|OPPONENTS
|14
|0
|55
|3.9
|16
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pringle
|19
|482
|25.4
|39
|0
|Hughes
|1
|25
|25.0
|25
|0
|Hardman
|1
|15
|15.0
|12
|0
|Burton
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|22
|531
|24.1
|39
|0
|OPPONENTS
|25
|449
|18.0
|44
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Edwards-Helaire
|2
|0
|0
|Hardman
|3
|1
|0
|Hill
|2
|1
|0
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|Humphrey
|1
|0
|0
|Jones
|0
|0
|1
|Kelce
|1
|0
|0
|Lammons
|0
|0
|1
|Mahomes
|6
|2
|0
|Mathieu
|0
|0
|1
|McKinnon
|0
|1
|0
|Niemann
|0
|0
|1
|Pringle
|2
|0
|1
|Remmers
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|0
|1
|0
|Sneed
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|18
|7
|6
|OPPONENTS
|17
|9
|11
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|74
|74
|71
|84
|0
|303
|OPPONENTS
|52
|101
|27
|79
|0
|259
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Butker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|21
|56
|0
|87
|Hill
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Kelce
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Williams
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Edwards-Helaire
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Pringle
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fortson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Mahomes
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Robinson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gray
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hardman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mathieu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sorensen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|36
|9
|25
|0
|18
|21
|56
|0
|270
|OPPONENTS
|31
|10
|19
|1
|15
|18
|51
|0
|231
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Butker
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|6/
|6
|4/
|5
|5/
|7
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|6/
|6
|4/
|5
|5/
|7
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|5/
|6
|4/
|6
|2/
|2
