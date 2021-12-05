Statistics after 12 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mahomes47830964.633847.08255.2122.575t92.4
Henne161168.8825.1200.000.01780.7
Townsend11100.01616.000.000.016118.8
TEAM49532164.833737.03255.1122.475t92.2
OPPONENTS41827565.830307.57194.5122.96191.6

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Edwards-Helaire914214.6171
Williams1053783.6214
Mahomes482505.2232
Hill89411.8330
Gore20804.0101
McKinnon7385.4180
Hardman5367.2240
Burton4123.050
Bell252.530
Kelce144.04t1
Henne320.740
TEAM29413204.5339
OPPONENTS29613824.73110

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hill8695411.175t8
Kelce7084812.146t5
Hardman4343610.1491
Williams353429.838t1
Pringle2435214.740t3
Robinson1819710.933t2
Edwards-Helaire131027.8292
McKinnon10818.1140
Bell5418.2200
Fortson5479.4272
Gray4184.581
Gordon2189.0110
Gore2136.570
Kemp22412.0160
Burton11111.0110
Remmers1-2-2.0-20
TEAM321348210.875t25
OPPONENTS275316511.56119

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Sorensen27537.575t1
Mathieu25025.034t1
Gay2147.0130
Sneed221.020
Thornhill11313.0130
Hughes100.000
Ward100.000
Wharton100.000
TEAM1215412.875t2
OPPONENTS12756.2341

SACKSNO.
Jones6.5
Danna3.0
Clark2.0
Nnadi2.0
Reed1.5
Mathieu1.0
Niemann1.0
Sneed1.0
Sorensen1.0
Gay0.5
Ingram0.5
TEAM20.0
OPPONENTS21.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Townsend30145348.445.518680
Butker13131.031.01310
TEAM31148447.945.019680
OPPONENTS40192748.242.415660

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Hughes506813.6370
Hardman808610.8310
TEAM13015411.8370
OPPONENTS140553.9160

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pringle1948225.4390
Hughes12525.0250
Hardman11515.0120
Burton199.090
TEAM2253124.1390
OPPONENTS2544918.0440

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Edwards-Helaire200
Hardman310
Hill210
Hughes100
Humphrey100
Jones001
Kelce100
Lammons001
Mahomes620
Mathieu001
McKinnon010
Niemann001
Pringle201
Remmers010
Smith010
Sneed001
TEAM1876
OPPONENTS17911

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM747471840303
OPPONENTS5210127790259

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Butker00003335182156087
Hill808000000048
Kelce615000000036
Williams541000000030
Edwards-Helaire312000000018
Pringle303000000018
Fortson202000000012
Mahomes220000000012
Robinson202000000012
Gore11000000006
Gray10100000006
Hardman10100000006
Mathieu10000000006
Sorensen10000000006
TEAM36925033351821560270
OPPONENTS311019124261518510231

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Butker0/03/36/64/55/7
TEAM0/03/36/64/55/7
OPPONENTS0/05/55/64/62/2

