Statistics after 12 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mahomes46930865.738088.12306.481.757104.9
Henne200.000.000.000.0039.6
Townsend100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM47230865.336788.07306.481.757104.2
OPPONENTS43229468.128477.17245.661.458t101.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pacheco1115214.7283
Edwards-Helaire713024.3523
Mahomes442836.4202
McKinnon472004.3300
Toney23316.5320
Hardman4317.825t2
R.Jones4123.050
Moore11212.0120
Burton471.860
Kelce252.540
Gray111.01t1
Henne3-3-1.0-10
Valdes-Scantling1-3-3.0-30
TEAM29514014.75211
OPPONENTS29212744.4567

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kelce7796812.64612
Smith-Schuster5268813.2532
Valdes-Scantling3358617.8571
McKinnon312478.0342
Hardman2529711.9364
Gray191899.9271
Edwards-Helaire171518.9253
Moore1720512.1300
Ju.Watson1322117.041t2
Fortson910812.0402
Pacheco6467.7170
Toney66911.5231
Burton2115.590
R.Jones12222.0220
TEAM308380812.45730
OPPONENTS294309610.558t24

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Bolton2157.5150
Ja.Watson19999.099t1
Sneed12626.0260
Williams177.070
Thornhill100.000
TEAM614724.599t1
OPPONENTS8496.1330

SACKSNO.
C.Jones10.0
Dunlap4.0
Sneed3.5
Clark3.0
Gay2.5
Karlaftis2.5
Saunders2.5
Bolton2.0
Danna2.0
Chenal1.0
Cook1.0
Harris1.0
Wharton1.0
TEAM36.0
OPPONENTS19.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Townsend31157550.846.512740
TEAM31157550.846.512740
OPPONENTS44205646.741.515630

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Ju.Watson101717.0170
Hardman60559.2220
Moore140866.1150
Toney30165.370
TEAM2401747.2220
OPPONENTS110756.8190

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pacheco2553121.2480
Moore35016.7230
Burton22914.5200
Fortson11212.0120
Hardman144.040
TEAM3262619.6480
OPPONENTS2762823.3440

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Clark001
Edwards-Helaire010
Fortson100
Hardman110
Harris001
Henne110
Herring001
C.Jones001
Kelce100
Lee001
Mahomes430
McKinnon100
Moore300
Pacheco320
Smith-Schuster200
Sneed001
TEAM1786
OPPONENTS1148

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM67104100763350
OPPONENTS479836890270

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Kelce12012000000074
Butker00002325131762062
Edwards-Helaire633000000036
Hardman624000000036
Pacheco330000000018
Wright0000883459017
Mahomes220000000016
Ammendola0000343431012
Fortson202000000012
Gray211000000012
McKinnon202000000012
Smith-Schuster202000000012
Ju.Watson202000000012
Toney10100000006
Valdes-Scantling10100000006
Ja.Watson10000000006
Clark00000000012
Reid00001200001
TEAM421130035391925621311
OPPONENTS31724028281820530240

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Butker0/06/63/41/23/5
Wright0/00/01/21/21/1
Ammendola1/11/11/20/00/0
TEAM1/17/75/82/44/6
OPPONENTS0/01/15/58/94/5

