Statistics after 11 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mahomes
|449
|294
|65.5
|3200
|7.13
|25
|5.6
|11
|2.4
|75t
|94.7
|Henne
|16
|11
|68.8
|82
|5.12
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|17
|80.7
|Townsend
|1
|1
|100.0
|16
|16.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|16
|118.8
|TEAM
|466
|306
|65.7
|3195
|7.08
|25
|5.4
|11
|2.4
|75t
|94.3
|OPPONENTS
|378
|253
|66.9
|2780
|7.69
|18
|4.8
|10
|2.6
|61
|94.8
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Edwards-Helaire
|77
|367
|4.8
|17
|1
|Williams
|100
|358
|3.6
|21
|4
|Mahomes
|44
|238
|5.4
|23
|1
|Hill
|8
|94
|11.8
|33
|0
|Gore
|20
|80
|4.0
|10
|1
|McKinnon
|7
|38
|5.4
|18
|0
|Hardman
|5
|36
|7.2
|24
|0
|Burton
|3
|9
|3.0
|5
|0
|Bell
|2
|5
|2.5
|3
|0
|Kelce
|1
|4
|4.0
|4t
|1
|Henne
|3
|2
|0.7
|4
|0
|TEAM
|270
|1231
|4.6
|33
|8
|OPPONENTS
|265
|1228
|4.6
|31
|10
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hill
|84
|932
|11.1
|75t
|8
|Kelce
|67
|821
|12.3
|46t
|5
|Hardman
|42
|424
|10.1
|49
|1
|Williams
|32
|282
|8.8
|38t
|1
|Pringle
|23
|338
|14.7
|40t
|3
|Robinson
|16
|176
|11.0
|33t
|2
|Edwards-Helaire
|10
|74
|7.4
|14
|2
|McKinnon
|10
|81
|8.1
|14
|0
|Bell
|5
|41
|8.2
|20
|0
|Fortson
|5
|47
|9.4
|27
|2
|Gray
|4
|18
|4.5
|8
|1
|Gordon
|2
|18
|9.0
|11
|0
|Gore
|2
|13
|6.5
|7
|0
|Kemp
|2
|24
|12.0
|16
|0
|Burton
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Remmers
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|TEAM
|306
|3298
|10.8
|75t
|25
|OPPONENTS
|253
|2908
|11.5
|61
|18
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mathieu
|2
|50
|25.0
|34t
|1
|Gay
|2
|14
|7.0
|13
|0
|Sneed
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Sorensen
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Ward
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Wharton
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|10
|66
|6.6
|34t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|11
|75
|6.8
|34
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jones
|6.5
|Danna
|3.0
|Clark
|2.0
|Nnadi
|2.0
|Reed
|1.5
|Mathieu
|1.0
|Niemann
|1.0
|Sneed
|1.0
|Sorensen
|1.0
|TEAM
|19.0
|OPPONENTS
|20.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Townsend
|26
|1263
|48.6
|45.9
|15
|68
|0
|Butker
|1
|31
|31.0
|31.0
|1
|31
|0
|TEAM
|27
|1294
|47.9
|45.4
|16
|68
|0
|OPPONENTS
|37
|1767
|47.8
|41.9
|15
|66
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hughes
|3
|0
|55
|18.3
|37
|0
|Hardman
|8
|0
|86
|10.8
|31
|0
|TEAM
|11
|0
|141
|12.8
|37
|0
|OPPONENTS
|11
|0
|49
|4.5
|16
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pringle
|19
|482
|25.4
|39
|0
|Hughes
|1
|25
|25.0
|25
|0
|Hardman
|1
|15
|15.0
|12
|0
|Burton
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|22
|531
|24.1
|39
|0
|OPPONENTS
|23
|405
|17.6
|44
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Edwards-Helaire
|2
|0
|0
|Hardman
|3
|1
|0
|Hill
|2
|1
|0
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|Humphrey
|1
|0
|0
|Jones
|0
|0
|1
|Kelce
|1
|0
|0
|Lammons
|0
|0
|1
|Mahomes
|6
|2
|0
|Mathieu
|0
|0
|1
|McKinnon
|0
|1
|0
|Niemann
|0
|0
|1
|Pringle
|2
|0
|0
|Remmers
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|0
|1
|0
|Sneed
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|18
|7
|5
|OPPONENTS
|15
|8
|11
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|64
|74
|68
|75
|0
|281
|OPPONENTS
|52
|98
|27
|73
|0
|250
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Butker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|18
|55
|0
|77
|Hill
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Kelce
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Williams
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Edwards-Helaire
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Pringle
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fortson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Robinson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gray
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hardman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mahomes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mathieu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|34
|8
|25
|0
|15
|18
|55
|0
|249
|OPPONENTS
|30
|10
|18
|1
|14
|17
|51
|0
|222
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Butker
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|6/
|6
|3/
|4
|4/
|6
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|6/
|6
|3/
|4
|4/
|6
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|5/
|6
|3/
|5
|2/
|2
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.