Statistics after 11 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mahomes44929465.532007.13255.6112.475t94.7
Henne161168.8825.1200.000.01780.7
Townsend11100.01616.000.000.016118.8
TEAM46630665.731957.08255.4112.475t94.3
OPPONENTS37825366.927807.69184.8102.66194.8

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Edwards-Helaire773674.8171
Williams1003583.6214
Mahomes442385.4231
Hill89411.8330
Gore20804.0101
McKinnon7385.4180
Hardman5367.2240
Burton393.050
Bell252.530
Kelce144.04t1
Henne320.740
TEAM27012314.6338
OPPONENTS26512284.63110

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hill8493211.175t8
Kelce6782112.346t5
Hardman4242410.1491
Williams322828.838t1
Pringle2333814.740t3
Robinson1617611.033t2
Edwards-Helaire10747.4142
McKinnon10818.1140
Bell5418.2200
Fortson5479.4272
Gray4184.581
Gordon2189.0110
Gore2136.570
Kemp22412.0160
Burton11111.0110
Remmers1-2-2.0-20
TEAM306329810.875t25
OPPONENTS253290811.56118

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mathieu25025.034t1
Gay2147.0130
Sneed221.020
Hughes100.000
Sorensen100.000
Ward100.000
Wharton100.000
TEAM10666.634t1
OPPONENTS11756.8341

SACKSNO.
Jones6.5
Danna3.0
Clark2.0
Nnadi2.0
Reed1.5
Mathieu1.0
Niemann1.0
Sneed1.0
Sorensen1.0
TEAM19.0
OPPONENTS20.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Townsend26126348.645.915680
Butker13131.031.01310
TEAM27129447.945.416680
OPPONENTS37176747.841.915660

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Hughes305518.3370
Hardman808610.8310
TEAM11014112.8370
OPPONENTS110494.5160

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pringle1948225.4390
Hughes12525.0250
Hardman11515.0120
Burton199.090
TEAM2253124.1390
OPPONENTS2340517.6440

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Edwards-Helaire200
Hardman310
Hill210
Hughes100
Humphrey100
Jones001
Kelce100
Lammons001
Mahomes620
Mathieu001
McKinnon010
Niemann001
Pringle200
Remmers010
Smith010
Sneed001
TEAM1875
OPPONENTS15811

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM647468750281
OPPONENTS529827730250

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Butker00003233151855077
Hill808000000048
Kelce615000000036
Williams541000000030
Edwards-Helaire312000000018
Pringle303000000018
Fortson202000000012
Robinson202000000012
Gore11000000006
Gray10100000006
Hardman10100000006
Mahomes11000000006
Mathieu10000000006
TEAM34825032331518550249
OPPONENTS301018124261417510222

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Butker0/02/26/63/44/6
TEAM0/02/26/63/44/6
OPPONENTS0/05/55/63/52/2

