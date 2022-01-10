Statistics after 17 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mahomes65843666.348397.35375.6132.075t98.5
Henne161168.8825.1200.000.01780.7
Townsend11100.01616.000.000.016118.8
TEAM67544866.447917.31375.5131.975t98.1
OPPONENTS61040165.742737.35274.4152.572t92.0

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Williams1445583.9216
Edwards-Helaire1195174.3174
Mahomes663815.8322
Gore512565.051t2
Hill99610.7330
McKinnon12625.2180
Hardman8465.8240
Burton8263.37t1
Bell4102.530
Kelce231.54t1
Henne800.040
TEAM43119554.551t16
OPPONENTS41919994.847t15

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hill111123911.275t9
Kelce92112512.2699
Hardman5969311.7532
Williams474529.638t2
Pringle4256813.540t5
Robinson2526410.633t3
Edwards-Helaire191296.8292
McKinnon131078.214t1
Bell9879.7240
Gore810513.1500
Gray7365.181
Fortson5479.4272
Gordon5326.4111
Burton33110.3200
Kemp22412.0160
Remmers1-2-2.0-20
TEAM448493711.075t37
OPPONENTS401448211.272t27

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mathieu35618.734t1
Sorensen27537.575t1
Gay2147.0130
Sneed221.020
Ward200.000
Thornhill11313.0130
Hitchens100.000
Hughes100.000
Wharton100.000
TEAM1516010.775t2
OPPONENTS13775.9341

SACKSNO.
Jones9.0
Clark4.5
Danna3.0
Nnadi3.0
Reed2.5
Wharton2.0
Okafor1.5
Ingram1.0
Mathieu1.0
Niemann1.0
Sneed1.0
Sorensen1.0
Gay0.5
TEAM31.0
OPPONENTS28.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Townsend37174647.243.520680
Townsend29145.535.50500
Butker13131.031.01310
TEAM40186846.742.821680
OPPONENTS52250248.141.517660

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Hughes506813.6370
Hardman13015712.1310
Robinson1033.030
TEAM19022812.0370
OPPONENTS170844.9200

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hughes12525.0250
Pringle2562124.8390
Hardman23517.5200
Burton22110.5120
TEAM3070223.4390
OPPONENTS3465819.4750

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Bolton001
Edwards-Helaire210
Hardman310
Henne220
Hill210
Hughes101
Humphrey100
Jones001
Kelce100
Lammons001
Mahomes920
Mathieu003
McKinnon010
Niemann002
Pringle201
Reed001
Remmers010
Smith010
Sneed001
Thornhill001
Thuney010
Watts001
TEAM231114
OPPONENTS25912

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM130124911296480
OPPONENTS66135501130364

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Butker000047492528560122
Kelce1019000000060
Hill909000000054
Williams862000000048
Edwards-Helaire642000000038
Pringle505000000030
Robinson303000000018
Mahomes220000000016
Fortson202000000012
Fry0000343444012
Gore220000000012
Hardman202000000012
Bolton10010000006
Burton11000000006
Gordon10100000006
Gray10100000006
Hughes10010000006
Mathieu10000000006
McKinnon10100000006
Sorensen10000000006
TEAM571637250532832560426
OPPONENTS441527136392024510324

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Butker0/03/311/114/57/9
Fry0/00/02/31/10/0
TEAM0/03/313/145/67/9
OPPONENTS0/07/77/95/72/2

