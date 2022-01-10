Statistics after 17 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mahomes
|658
|436
|66.3
|4839
|7.35
|37
|5.6
|13
|2.0
|75t
|98.5
|Henne
|16
|11
|68.8
|82
|5.12
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|17
|80.7
|Townsend
|1
|1
|100.0
|16
|16.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|16
|118.8
|TEAM
|675
|448
|66.4
|4791
|7.31
|37
|5.5
|13
|1.9
|75t
|98.1
|OPPONENTS
|610
|401
|65.7
|4273
|7.35
|27
|4.4
|15
|2.5
|72t
|92.0
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Williams
|144
|558
|3.9
|21
|6
|Edwards-Helaire
|119
|517
|4.3
|17
|4
|Mahomes
|66
|381
|5.8
|32
|2
|Gore
|51
|256
|5.0
|51t
|2
|Hill
|9
|96
|10.7
|33
|0
|McKinnon
|12
|62
|5.2
|18
|0
|Hardman
|8
|46
|5.8
|24
|0
|Burton
|8
|26
|3.3
|7t
|1
|Bell
|4
|10
|2.5
|3
|0
|Kelce
|2
|3
|1.5
|4t
|1
|Henne
|8
|0
|0.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|431
|1955
|4.5
|51t
|16
|OPPONENTS
|419
|1999
|4.8
|47t
|15
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hill
|111
|1239
|11.2
|75t
|9
|Kelce
|92
|1125
|12.2
|69
|9
|Hardman
|59
|693
|11.7
|53
|2
|Williams
|47
|452
|9.6
|38t
|2
|Pringle
|42
|568
|13.5
|40t
|5
|Robinson
|25
|264
|10.6
|33t
|3
|Edwards-Helaire
|19
|129
|6.8
|29
|2
|McKinnon
|13
|107
|8.2
|14t
|1
|Bell
|9
|87
|9.7
|24
|0
|Gore
|8
|105
|13.1
|50
|0
|Gray
|7
|36
|5.1
|8
|1
|Fortson
|5
|47
|9.4
|27
|2
|Gordon
|5
|32
|6.4
|11
|1
|Burton
|3
|31
|10.3
|20
|0
|Kemp
|2
|24
|12.0
|16
|0
|Remmers
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|TEAM
|448
|4937
|11.0
|75t
|37
|OPPONENTS
|401
|4482
|11.2
|72t
|27
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mathieu
|3
|56
|18.7
|34t
|1
|Sorensen
|2
|75
|37.5
|75t
|1
|Gay
|2
|14
|7.0
|13
|0
|Sneed
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Ward
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Thornhill
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|Hitchens
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Wharton
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|15
|160
|10.7
|75t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|13
|77
|5.9
|34
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jones
|9.0
|Clark
|4.5
|Danna
|3.0
|Nnadi
|3.0
|Reed
|2.5
|Wharton
|2.0
|Okafor
|1.5
|Ingram
|1.0
|Mathieu
|1.0
|Niemann
|1.0
|Sneed
|1.0
|Sorensen
|1.0
|Gay
|0.5
|TEAM
|31.0
|OPPONENTS
|28.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Townsend
|37
|1746
|47.2
|43.5
|20
|68
|0
|Townsend
|2
|91
|45.5
|35.5
|0
|50
|0
|Butker
|1
|31
|31.0
|31.0
|1
|31
|0
|TEAM
|40
|1868
|46.7
|42.8
|21
|68
|0
|OPPONENTS
|52
|2502
|48.1
|41.5
|17
|66
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hughes
|5
|0
|68
|13.6
|37
|0
|Hardman
|13
|0
|157
|12.1
|31
|0
|Robinson
|1
|0
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|TEAM
|19
|0
|228
|12.0
|37
|0
|OPPONENTS
|17
|0
|84
|4.9
|20
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hughes
|1
|25
|25.0
|25
|0
|Pringle
|25
|621
|24.8
|39
|0
|Hardman
|2
|35
|17.5
|20
|0
|Burton
|2
|21
|10.5
|12
|0
|TEAM
|30
|702
|23.4
|39
|0
|OPPONENTS
|34
|658
|19.4
|75
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Bolton
|0
|0
|1
|Edwards-Helaire
|2
|1
|0
|Hardman
|3
|1
|0
|Henne
|2
|2
|0
|Hill
|2
|1
|0
|Hughes
|1
|0
|1
|Humphrey
|1
|0
|0
|Jones
|0
|0
|1
|Kelce
|1
|0
|0
|Lammons
|0
|0
|1
|Mahomes
|9
|2
|0
|Mathieu
|0
|0
|3
|McKinnon
|0
|1
|0
|Niemann
|0
|0
|2
|Pringle
|2
|0
|1
|Reed
|0
|0
|1
|Remmers
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|0
|1
|0
|Sneed
|0
|0
|1
|Thornhill
|0
|0
|1
|Thuney
|0
|1
|0
|Watts
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|23
|11
|14
|OPPONENTS
|25
|9
|12
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|130
|124
|91
|129
|6
|480
|OPPONENTS
|66
|135
|50
|113
|0
|364
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Butker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|28
|56
|0
|122
|Kelce
|10
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hill
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Williams
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Edwards-Helaire
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Pringle
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Robinson
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mahomes
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Fortson
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Fry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|44
|0
|12
|Gore
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Hardman
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Bolton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Burton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gordon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gray
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mathieu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|McKinnon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sorensen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|57
|16
|37
|2
|28
|32
|56
|0
|426
|OPPONENTS
|44
|15
|27
|1
|20
|24
|51
|0
|324
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Butker
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|11/
|11
|4/
|5
|7/
|9
|Fry
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|2/
|3
|1/
|1
|0/
|0
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|13/
|14
|5/
|6
|7/
|9
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|7/
|9
|5/
|7
|2/
|2
