Guardians first. Steven Kwan called out on strikes. Andres Gimenez walks. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Andres Gimenez scores. Josh Naylor singles to right field. Will Brennan hit by pitch. Josh Naylor to second. David Fry strikes out swinging. Tyler Freeman reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Will Brennan out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Guardians 2, Royals 0.
Guardians second. Gabriel Arias singles to center field. Myles Straw called out on strikes. Gabriel Arias steals second. Steven Kwan singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Gabriel Arias scores. Andres Gimenez grounds out to second base, Michael Massey to Nick Pratto. Steven Kwan to third. Jose Ramirez walks. Josh Naylor flies out to right center field to Drew Waters.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 3, Royals 0.
Guardians third. Will Brennan pops out to shallow center field to Bobby Witt Jr.. David Fry flies out to center field to Kyle Isbel. Tyler Freeman walks. Gabriel Arias singles to shallow infield. Tyler Freeman to second. Myles Straw walks. Gabriel Arias to second. Tyler Freeman to third. Steven Kwan walks. Myles Straw to second. Gabriel Arias to third. Tyler Freeman scores. Andres Gimenez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Guardians 4, Royals 0.
Guardians fourth. Jose Ramirez homers to center field. Josh Naylor walks. Will Brennan reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Josh Naylor out at second. David Fry homers to center field. Will Brennan scores. Tyler Freeman pops out to shallow infield to Jonathan Heasley. Gabriel Arias strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 7, Royals 0.
Royals fifth. Kyle Isbel singles to shallow infield. Maikel Garcia doubles to right center field. Kyle Isbel scores. Bobby Witt Jr. lines out to left field to Steven Kwan. MJ Melendez grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor. Maikel Garcia to third. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 7, Royals 1.
Guardians sixth. Jose Ramirez singles to third base. Josh Naylor lines out to second base to Michael Massey. Will Brennan walks. Jose Ramirez to second. David Fry called out on strikes. Tyler Freeman singles to right center field. Will Brennan to third. Jose Ramirez scores. Gabriel Arias flies out to right field to Dairon Blanco.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 8, Royals 1.
Royals eighth. Freddy Fermin walks. Nick Pratto singles to right field. Freddy Fermin to second. Drew Waters grounds out to second base. Nick Pratto out at second. Freddy Fermin to third. Dairon Blanco doubles to center field. Freddy Fermin scores. Maikel Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Michael Kelly to Josh Naylor.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 8, Royals 2.
Royals ninth. Bobby Witt Jr. strikes out swinging. MJ Melendez homers to right field. Salvador Perez grounds out to third base, Tyler Freeman to Josh Naylor. Michael Massey doubles to center field. Freddy Fermin flies out to right field to Will Brennan.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 8, Royals 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.