Royals second. Edward Olivares singles to shortstop. Michael Massey singles to right field. Edward Olivares to third. Hunter Dozier pops out to shallow infield to Owen Miller. Michael A. Taylor out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Triston McKenzie to Owen Miller. Michael Massey to second. Drew Waters singles to shallow infield. Michael Massey to third. Edward Olivares scores. Kyle Isbel flies out to right field to Will Brennan.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 1, Guardians 0.
Guardians third. Gabriel Arias singles to right center field. Austin Hedges flies out to shallow center field to Drew Waters. Myles Straw singles to right field. Gabriel Arias to third. Steven Kwan reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Myles Straw out at second. Gabriel Arias scores. Will Brennan singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Steven Kwan to third. Throwing error by Michael Massey. Jose Ramirez walks. Oscar Gonzalez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Royals 1, Guardians 1.
Royals sixth. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to center field. Vinnie Pasquantino walks. Edward Olivares flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Bobby Witt Jr. to third. Michael Massey out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Will Brennan. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 2, Guardians 1.
Guardians sixth. Oscar Gonzalez doubles to deep right field. Andres Gimenez grounds out to first base to Vinnie Pasquantino. Oscar Gonzalez to third. Owen Miller lines out to shallow infield to Zack Greinke. Gabriel Arias reaches on error. Oscar Gonzalez scores. Fielding error by Bobby Witt Jr.. Bo Naylor flies out to shallow center field to Michael A. Taylor.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Royals 2, Guardians 2.
Royals tenth. Michael A. Taylor reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Nicky Lopez to third. Throwing error by Gabriel Arias. Drew Waters homers to left field. Michael A. Taylor scores. Nicky Lopez scores. Kyle Isbel pops out to Andres Gimenez. MJ Melendez flies out to right field to Will Brennan. Bobby Witt Jr. flies out to shallow center field to Myles Straw.
3 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Royals 5, Guardians 2.
