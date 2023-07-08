Guardians first. Steven Kwan grounds out to shallow infield, Maikel Garcia to Nick Pratto. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging. Jose Ramirez doubles to deep right field. Josh Naylor singles to right field. Jose Ramirez scores. Andres Gimenez grounds out to second base, Nicky Lopez to Nick Pratto.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 1, Royals 0.
Guardians second. Josh Bell walks. Will Brennan doubles to right center field. Josh Bell to third. Myles Straw out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Drew Waters. Will Brennan to third. Josh Bell scores. Bo Naylor singles to left field. Will Brennan scores. Steven Kwan singles to shallow left field. Bo Naylor to second. Amed Rosario singles to left field. Steven Kwan to second. Bo Naylor to third. Jose Ramirez grounds out to shallow infield. Amed Rosario out at second.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 3, Royals 0.
Guardians fourth. Myles Straw singles to shallow infield. Bo Naylor singles to shallow center field. Myles Straw to third. Steven Kwan singles to center field. Bo Naylor to third. Myles Straw scores. Amed Rosario reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Steven Kwan to second. Bo Naylor scores. Fielding error by Maikel Garcia. Jose Ramirez strikes out swinging. Josh Naylor lines out to center field to Kyle Isbel. Andres Gimenez flies out to center field to Kyle Isbel.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Guardians 5, Royals 0.
Royals fifth. Drew Waters grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Bell. Nicky Lopez singles to shallow center field. Maikel Garcia flies out to Will Brennan. Bobby Witt Jr. triples. Nicky Lopez scores. Nick Pratto strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 5, Royals 1.
Guardians fifth. Josh Bell doubles to deep left field. Will Brennan singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Josh Bell out at home. Myles Straw reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Will Brennan out at third. Bo Naylor doubles to left center field. Myles Straw scores. Steven Kwan lines out to center field to Kyle Isbel.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 6, Royals 1.
Royals sixth. MJ Melendez doubles to deep right field. Freddy Fermin singles to shallow left field. MJ Melendez to third. Kyle Isbel doubles to deep left center field. Freddy Fermin to third. MJ Melendez scores. Michael Massey lines out to second base to Andres Gimenez. Drew Waters out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Will Brennan. Kyle Isbel to third. Freddy Fermin scores. Nicky Lopez grounds out to second base to Josh Bell.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 6, Royals 3.
Guardians sixth. Amed Rosario singles to center field. Jose Ramirez flies out to deep center field to Kyle Isbel. Josh Naylor singles to right field. Amed Rosario to third. Andres Gimenez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Josh Naylor out at second. Amed Rosario scores. Josh Bell walks. Will Brennan grounds out to first base to Nick Pratto.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 7, Royals 3.
Royals seventh. Maikel Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Josh Bell. Bobby Witt Jr. homers to left field. Nick Pratto strikes out swinging. MJ Melendez grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Bell.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 7, Royals 4.
Royals eighth. Freddy Fermin flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Kyle Isbel walks. Matt Duffy pinch-hitting for Michael Massey. Matt Duffy singles to right field. Kyle Isbel to third. Drew Waters strikes out swinging. Nicky Lopez singles to shallow left field. Matt Duffy to second. Kyle Isbel scores. Maikel Garcia doubles to deep right center field. Nicky Lopez out at home. Matt Duffy scores.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 7, Royals 6.
Guardians eighth. Amed Rosario singles to right field. Jose Ramirez walks. Amed Rosario to second. Josh Naylor doubles. Jose Ramirez to third. Amed Rosario scores. Andres Gimenez flies out to left field to MJ Melendez. Josh Bell singles to deep center field. Tyler Freeman scores. Jose Ramirez scores. Will Brennan lines out to shortstop to Bobby Witt Jr.. Myles Straw strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 10, Royals 6.
