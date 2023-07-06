Royals first. Maikel Garcia flies out to deep right center field to Myles Straw. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to right center field. Salvador Perez walks. Nick Pratto singles to deep left field. Salvador Perez to second. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Edward Olivares flies out to left field to Steven Kwan. MJ Melendez pops out to shallow right field to Andres Gimenez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 1, Guardians 0.
Guardians second. Andres Gimenez homers to right field. Josh Bell singles to shallow center field. Will Brennan singles to shallow center field. Josh Bell to second. Myles Straw called out on strikes. Bo Naylor grounds out to second base. Will Brennan out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 1, Guardians 1.
Guardians sixth. Jose Ramirez homers to left field. Josh Naylor homers to right field. Andres Gimenez walks. Josh Bell strikes out swinging. Will Brennan reaches on error. Andres Gimenez scores. Fielding error by Nicky Lopez. Myles Straw strikes out swinging. Bo Naylor doubles to right field. Will Brennan scores. Steven Kwan lines out to right field to MJ Melendez.
4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 5, Royals 1.
Guardians eighth. Andres Gimenez singles to right field. Josh Bell grounds out to shallow infield, Nicky Lopez to Nick Pratto. Will Brennan flies out to shallow center field to Dairon Blanco. Myles Straw singles to center field. Andres Gimenez scores. Bo Naylor walks. Myles Straw to second. Steven Kwan lines out to second base to Nicky Lopez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 6, Royals 1.
