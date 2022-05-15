Royals fifth. Hunter Dozier grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Bobby Witt Jr. walks. MJ Melendez grounds out to shallow infield to C.J. Cron. Bobby Witt Jr. to second. Emmanuel Rivera homers to center field. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Nicky Lopez lines out to second base to Brendan Rodgers.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 2, Rockies 0.
Royals sixth. Whit Merrifield homers to left field. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana walks. Hunter Dozier reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Carlos Santana out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 3, Rockies 0.
Royals seventh. Bobby Witt Jr. homers to center field. MJ Melendez walks. Emmanuel Rivera doubles to deep right center field. MJ Melendez scores. Nicky Lopez grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron. Emmanuel Rivera to third. Whit Merrifield out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Sam Hilliard. Emmanuel Rivera scores. Michael A. Taylor walks. Salvador Perez flies out to right center field to Randal Grichuk.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 6, Rockies 0.
Rockies seventh. Elias Diaz singles to left field. Sam Hilliard flies out to shallow left field to Emmanuel Rivera. Garrett Hampson walks. Elias Diaz to second. Connor Joe walks. Garrett Hampson to second. Elias Diaz to third. Yonathan Daza singles to right center field. Connor Joe to third. Garrett Hampson scores. Elias Diaz scores. C.J. Cron singles to center field. Yonathan Daza to third. Connor Joe scores. Ryan McMahon reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. C.J. Cron to second. Yonathan Daza scores. Throwing error by Nicky Lopez. Brendan Rodgers singles to center field. Ryan McMahon to second. C.J. Cron to third. Randal Grichuk singles to right center field. Brendan Rodgers to third. Ryan McMahon scores. C.J. Cron scores. Elias Diaz out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Whit Merrifield. Brendan Rodgers scores. Sam Hilliard lines out to shallow right field to Nicky Lopez.
7 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 7, Royals 6.
Royals ninth. Andrew Benintendi pinch-hitting for Emmanuel Rivera. Andrew Benintendi walks. Ryan O'Hearn pinch-hitting for Nicky Lopez. Ryan O'Hearn singles to shallow infield. Andrew Benintendi to second. Whit Merrifield pops out to C.J. Cron. Michael A. Taylor walks. Salvador Perez singles to deep left field. Michael A. Taylor to second. Kyle Isbel scores. Andrew Benintendi scores. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging. Hunter Dozier flies out to deep center field to Yonathan Daza.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 8, Rockies 7.
