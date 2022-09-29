Tigers second. Harold Castro flies out to deep left center field to Michael A. Taylor. Jonathan Schoop lines out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Willi Castro homers to right field. Jeimer Candelario flies out to shallow left field to Edward Olivares.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 1, Royals 0.
Tigers fifth. Tucker Barnhart walks. Ryan Kreidler strikes out swinging. Akil Baddoo reaches on error. Tucker Barnhart scores. Fielding error by Vinnie Pasquantino. Riley Greene doubles to deep right field. Akil Baddoo scores. Javier Baez homers to left field. Riley Greene scores. Harold Castro grounds out to first base, Vinnie Pasquantino to Jonathan Heasley. Jonathan Schoop doubles to left field. Victor Reyes strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Tigers 5, Royals 0.
Tigers sixth. Jeimer Candelario doubles to deep right center field. Tucker Barnhart singles to center field. Jeimer Candelario scores. Ryan Kreidler strikes out swinging. Akil Baddoo lines out to left field to Drew Waters. Riley Greene strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 6, Royals 0.
Tigers seventh. Javier Baez singles to center field. Harold Castro walks. Javier Baez to second. Jonathan Schoop walks. Harold Castro to second. Javier Baez to third. Victor Reyes hit by pitch. Jonathan Schoop to second. Harold Castro to third. Javier Baez scores. Jeimer Candelario out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Harold Castro scores. Tucker Barnhart doubles to deep right field. Victor Reyes to third. Jonathan Schoop scores. Ryan Kreidler singles to left field. Tucker Barnhart to third. Victor Reyes scores. Akil Baddoo pops out to shallow infield to Nate Eaton. Kody Clemens pinch-hitting for Riley Greene. Kody Clemens flies out to left center field to Drew Waters.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 10, Royals 0.
Royals eighth. Vinnie Pasquantino singles to left field. Drew Waters walks. Vinnie Pasquantino to second. Ryan O'Hearn pinch-hitting for Hunter Dozier. Ryan O'Hearn doubles to left field. Drew Waters scores. Vinnie Pasquantino scores. Kyle Isbel pinch-hitting for Michael A. Taylor. Kyle Isbel pops out to shallow center field to Harold Castro. Nate Eaton doubles to right center field. Ryan O'Hearn scores. Nicky Lopez pops out to shortstop to Harold Castro. Sebastian Rivero flies out to right field to Victor Reyes.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 10, Royals 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.