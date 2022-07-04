Royals first. Whit Merrifield strikes out swinging. Andrew Benintendi walks. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to right field. Andrew Benintendi to second. Vinnie Pasquantino singles to center field. Bobby Witt Jr. to second. Andrew Benintendi to third. Hunter Dozier singles to right center field. Vinnie Pasquantino to second. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Andrew Benintendi scores. MJ Melendez flies out to right center field to Kyle Tucker. Edward Olivares strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 2, Astros 0.
Royals second. Michael A. Taylor singles to shallow infield. Nicky Lopez flies out to deep left field to Mauricio Dubon. Whit Merrifield doubles to left field. Michael A. Taylor to third. Andrew Benintendi singles to center field. Whit Merrifield scores. Michael A. Taylor scores. Bobby Witt Jr. flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Vinnie Pasquantino pops out to shallow left field to Alex Bregman.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 4, Astros 0.
Royals third. Hunter Dozier lines out to left field to Mauricio Dubon. MJ Melendez homers to right field. Edward Olivares strikes out swinging. Michael A. Taylor grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 5, Astros 0.
Astros fourth. Jose Altuve grounds out to third base, Nicky Lopez to Hunter Dozier. Jeremy Pena singles to center field. Yordan Alvarez walks. Jeremy Pena to second. Alex Bregman walks. Yordan Alvarez to second. Jeremy Pena to third. Kyle Tucker out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Edward Olivares. Jeremy Pena scores. Yuli Gurriel flies out to right field to Edward Olivares.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 5, Astros 1.
Astros fifth. Jake Meyers grounds out to shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr. to Hunter Dozier. Mauricio Dubon singles to center field. Korey Lee flies out to shallow right field to Edward Olivares. Jose Altuve singles to shallow infield. Mauricio Dubon scores. Jeremy Pena flies out to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Royals 5, Astros 2.
Astros seventh. Yuli Gurriel flies out to left center field to Andrew Benintendi. Jake Meyers triples to deep right field. Mauricio Dubon grounds out to shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr. to Hunter Dozier. Jake Meyers scores. Korey Lee walks. Jose Altuve reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Korey Lee out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 5, Astros 3.
Royals eighth. MJ Melendez homers to right field. Edward Olivares strikes out swinging. Michael A. Taylor reaches on error. Throwing error by Jeremy Pena. Nicky Lopez grounds out to second base. Michael A. Taylor out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Royals 6, Astros 3.
Astros eighth. Jeremy Pena walks. Yordan Alvarez walks. Jeremy Pena to second. Alex Bregman walks. Yordan Alvarez to second. Jeremy Pena to third. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow center field. Alex Bregman to second. Yordan Alvarez scores. Jeremy Pena scores. Yuli Gurriel singles to center field. Kyle Tucker to second. Alex Bregman scores. Jake Meyers pops out to shallow infield to MJ Melendez. Mauricio Dubon strikes out on a foul tip. Aledmys Diaz pinch-hitting for Korey Lee. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 6, Astros 6.
Astros ninth. Jose Altuve pops out to shortstop to Whit Merrifield. Jeremy Pena lines out to center field to Michael A. Taylor. Yordan Alvarez homers to center field.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 7, Royals 6.
