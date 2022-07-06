Royals first. Whit Merrifield homers to left field. Andrew Benintendi walks. MJ Melendez strikes out swinging. Andrew Benintendi steals second. Vinnie Pasquantino called out on strikes. Hunter Dozier homers to left field. Andrew Benintendi scores. Edward Olivares strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 3, Astros 0.
Royals second. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging. Emmanuel Rivera homers to center field. Nicky Lopez grounds out to first base to Aledmys Diaz. Whit Merrifield flies out to center field to Jake Meyers.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 4, Astros 0.
Astros second. Alex Bregman walks. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow left field. Alex Bregman to second. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to shallow infield. Kyle Tucker out at second. Alex Bregman to third. Jake Meyers doubles to left field. Alex Bregman scores. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 4, Astros 1.
Royals third. Andrew Benintendi walks. MJ Melendez flies out to shallow left field to Chas McCormick. Vinnie Pasquantino flies out to left field to Chas McCormick. Hunter Dozier doubles to deep left field. Andrew Benintendi scores. Edward Olivares flies out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 5, Astros 1.
Astros fourth. Yordan Alvarez doubles. Alex Bregman walks. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow center field. Alex Bregman to third. Yordan Alvarez scores. Aledmys Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Kyle Tucker to third. Alex Bregman out at home. Jake Meyers grounds out to shortstop, Nicky Lopez to Hunter Dozier. Kyle Tucker scores. Chas McCormick walks. Martin Maldonado flies out to right field to Edward Olivares.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 5, Astros 3.
Astros sixth. Alex Bregman grounds out to third base, Emmanuel Rivera to Hunter Dozier. Kyle Tucker grounds out to shallow right field, Whit Merrifield to Hunter Dozier. Aledmys Diaz homers to left field. Jake Meyers singles to shallow right field. Chas McCormick walks. Jake Meyers to second. Martin Maldonado walks. Chas McCormick to second. Jake Meyers to third. Mauricio Dubon reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Martin Maldonado out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Royals 5, Astros 4.
Royals ninth. Emmanuel Rivera grounds out to second base, Mauricio Dubon to Aledmys Diaz. Nicky Lopez doubles to deep right field. Whit Merrifield flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Nicky Lopez to third. Andrew Benintendi doubles to deep center field. Nicky Lopez scores. MJ Melendez singles to shallow center field. Andrew Benintendi scores. Vinnie Pasquantino flies out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 7, Astros 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.