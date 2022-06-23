Angels fifth. Andrew Velazquez called out on strikes. Taylor Ward walks. Shohei Ohtani walks. Taylor Ward to second. Luis Rengifo singles to shortstop. Shohei Ohtani to second. Taylor Ward to third. David MacKinnon out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Whit Merrifield. Shohei Ohtani to third. Taylor Ward scores. Max Stassi called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 1, Royals 0.
Angels seventh. Andrew Velazquez walks. Taylor Ward called out on strikes. Shohei Ohtani called out on strikes. Luis Rengifo doubles to deep left field. Andrew Velazquez scores. David MacKinnon singles to right field. Luis Rengifo scores. Max Stassi strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 3, Royals 0.
Angels eighth. Matt Duffy doubles to right field. Brandon Marsh out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Foster Griffin to Carlos Santana. Matt Duffy to third. Juan Lagares reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Matt Duffy out at home. Andrew Velazquez singles to right field. Juan Lagares scores. Taylor Ward doubles to deep left center field. Andrew Velazquez scores. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 5, Royals 0.
