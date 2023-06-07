Royals third. Maikel Garcia singles to center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to second base, Luis Arraez to Yuli Gurriel. Maikel Garcia to second. Nick Pratto singles to shallow left field. Maikel Garcia scores. Vinnie Pasquantino flies out to right field to Jesus Sanchez. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 1, Marlins 0.
Marlins third. Jacob Stallings grounds out to second base, Nicky Lopez to Vinnie Pasquantino. Garrett Hampson walks. Luis Arraez singles to shallow left field. Garrett Hampson to second. Bryan De La Cruz flies out to shallow center field to MJ Melendez. Jesus Sanchez homers to center field. Luis Arraez scores. Garrett Hampson scores. Yuli Gurriel flies out to right field to MJ Melendez.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Royals 1.
Marlins eighth. Garrett Hampson singles to shallow infield. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Garrett Hampson to second. Bryan De La Cruz doubles to deep left center field. Luis Arraez scores. Garrett Hampson scores. Jesus Sanchez singles to center field. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow infield. Jesus Sanchez out at second. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 6, Royals 1.
